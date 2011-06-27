Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Cargo Van
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,312*
Total Cash Price
$22,517
3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,701*
Total Cash Price
$22,682
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,425*
Total Cash Price
$23,832
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,914*
Total Cash Price
$16,436
Express Cargo Diesel
3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,692*
Total Cash Price
$16,765
3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,869*
Total Cash Price
$23,175
2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,471*
Total Cash Price
$17,093
2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,914*
Total Cash Price
$16,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$1,007
|$1,758
|$1,677
|$2,981
|$2,391
|$9,813
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,243
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,211
|$974
|$721
|$451
|$163
|$3,520
|Depreciation
|$5,040
|$2,187
|$1,925
|$1,706
|$1,532
|$12,389
|Fuel
|$3,111
|$3,204
|$3,300
|$3,399
|$3,500
|$16,515
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,225
|$9,928
|$9,580
|$10,667
|$9,912
|$53,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Cargo Van 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$5,276
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$1,771
|$1,689
|$3,003
|$2,408
|$9,885
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,252
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,506
|Financing
|$1,220
|$981
|$726
|$454
|$164
|$3,545
|Depreciation
|$5,077
|$2,202
|$1,939
|$1,718
|$1,543
|$12,479
|Fuel
|$3,134
|$3,228
|$3,324
|$3,424
|$3,526
|$16,636
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,321
|$10,001
|$9,650
|$10,745
|$9,984
|$53,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,175
|$5,543
|Maintenance
|$1,066
|$1,860
|$1,775
|$3,155
|$2,530
|$10,386
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,315
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,582
|Financing
|$1,282
|$1,031
|$763
|$477
|$173
|$3,725
|Depreciation
|$5,335
|$2,314
|$2,037
|$1,805
|$1,621
|$13,112
|Fuel
|$3,293
|$3,392
|$3,493
|$3,597
|$3,705
|$17,480
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,997
|$10,508
|$10,140
|$11,290
|$10,491
|$56,425
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Cargo Van 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$810
|$3,823
|Maintenance
|$735
|$1,283
|$1,224
|$2,176
|$1,745
|$7,163
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,091
|Financing
|$884
|$711
|$526
|$329
|$119
|$2,569
|Depreciation
|$3,679
|$1,596
|$1,405
|$1,245
|$1,118
|$9,043
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,653
|$7,247
|$6,993
|$7,786
|$7,235
|$38,914
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$757
|$779
|$803
|$826
|$3,899
|Maintenance
|$750
|$1,309
|$1,248
|$2,220
|$1,780
|$7,306
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$925
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,113
|Financing
|$902
|$725
|$537
|$336
|$121
|$2,620
|Depreciation
|$3,753
|$1,628
|$1,433
|$1,270
|$1,140
|$9,224
|Fuel
|$2,316
|$2,386
|$2,457
|$2,531
|$2,606
|$12,296
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,846
|$7,392
|$7,133
|$7,942
|$7,380
|$39,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Cargo Diesel 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,142
|$5,390
|Maintenance
|$1,036
|$1,809
|$1,726
|$3,068
|$2,460
|$10,100
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,279
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,538
|Financing
|$1,246
|$1,003
|$742
|$464
|$168
|$3,622
|Depreciation
|$5,187
|$2,250
|$1,981
|$1,755
|$1,576
|$12,751
|Fuel
|$3,202
|$3,298
|$3,397
|$3,498
|$3,603
|$16,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,611
|$10,218
|$9,860
|$10,978
|$10,201
|$54,869
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$842
|$3,976
|Maintenance
|$764
|$1,334
|$1,273
|$2,263
|$1,815
|$7,450
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,135
|Financing
|$919
|$739
|$547
|$342
|$124
|$2,672
|Depreciation
|$3,826
|$1,660
|$1,461
|$1,295
|$1,163
|$9,405
|Fuel
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,505
|$2,580
|$2,657
|$12,537
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,039
|$7,537
|$7,273
|$8,097
|$7,524
|$40,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Express Cargo Diesel 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$810
|$3,823
|Maintenance
|$735
|$1,283
|$1,224
|$2,176
|$1,745
|$7,163
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$907
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,091
|Financing
|$884
|$711
|$526
|$329
|$119
|$2,569
|Depreciation
|$3,679
|$1,596
|$1,405
|$1,245
|$1,118
|$9,043
|Fuel
|$2,271
|$2,339
|$2,409
|$2,481
|$2,555
|$12,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,653
|$7,247
|$6,993
|$7,786
|$7,235
|$38,914
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Express Cargo
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019