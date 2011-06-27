Used 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
Just What I Needed
I finally found a great deal on a cargo van. I was looking to get back into construction, but needed something for tools and equipment. I have been driving it only for a short while, but it even handles well in the snow. I like the space it provides. I have ordered a set of shelves to put into the back.
2008 Express AWD Experiences
As of 11/28/11, my van has 90,000 miles. I average about 17 mpg on a trip. Sadly, Chevy quality is STILL POOR after decades. Fuel injection pump: failed; cost $525. Air conditioner compressor: noisy. Chintzy plastic door handles: one broke; parts cost $300. Tire pressure monitoring valves leak: cost $50 each; I replaced with standard valve and can't shut off the dash warning thus can't read odometer. Sliding cargo door handle mechanism is failing. Performance is only so-so pulling a lightweight Aliner camper: shifts often on hills. Seats aren't really comfortable.
