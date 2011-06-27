Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cruze Sedan
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$28,199*
Total Cash Price
$10,779
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,875*
Total Cash Price
$14,478
2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,981*
Total Cash Price
$14,901
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,151*
Total Cash Price
$14,584
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,752*
Total Cash Price
$10,991
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,087*
Total Cash Price
$15,324
1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,646*
Total Cash Price
$10,568
Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,646*
Total Cash Price
$10,568
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,240*
Total Cash Price
$11,942
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,281*
Total Cash Price
$13,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$784
|$808
|$832
|$3,926
|Maintenance
|$872
|$1,227
|$496
|$1,585
|$1,925
|$6,105
|Repairs
|$488
|$565
|$661
|$772
|$901
|$3,386
|Taxes & Fees
|$609
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$776
|Financing
|$579
|$466
|$346
|$215
|$79
|$1,685
|Depreciation
|$2,913
|$1,091
|$960
|$852
|$764
|$6,580
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,282
|$5,267
|$4,436
|$5,455
|$5,759
|$28,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$993
|$1,023
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$5,273
|Maintenance
|$1,171
|$1,648
|$666
|$2,129
|$2,585
|$8,199
|Repairs
|$655
|$759
|$888
|$1,037
|$1,210
|$4,548
|Taxes & Fees
|$818
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,043
|Financing
|$778
|$626
|$464
|$289
|$105
|$2,263
|Depreciation
|$3,913
|$1,466
|$1,289
|$1,144
|$1,026
|$8,838
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,780
|$7,075
|$5,958
|$7,327
|$7,735
|$37,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,427
|Maintenance
|$1,206
|$1,696
|$685
|$2,191
|$2,661
|$8,439
|Repairs
|$674
|$781
|$914
|$1,067
|$1,245
|$4,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$842
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,073
|Financing
|$801
|$644
|$478
|$298
|$109
|$2,329
|Depreciation
|$4,027
|$1,509
|$1,327
|$1,177
|$1,056
|$9,096
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,066
|$7,281
|$6,132
|$7,541
|$7,961
|$38,981
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,312
|Maintenance
|$1,180
|$1,660
|$671
|$2,145
|$2,604
|$8,259
|Repairs
|$660
|$765
|$894
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$824
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,050
|Financing
|$784
|$631
|$468
|$291
|$106
|$2,280
|Depreciation
|$3,941
|$1,477
|$1,299
|$1,152
|$1,034
|$8,902
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,852
|$7,126
|$6,002
|$7,380
|$7,791
|$38,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,003
|Maintenance
|$889
|$1,251
|$505
|$1,616
|$1,962
|$6,224
|Repairs
|$497
|$576
|$674
|$787
|$918
|$3,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$621
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$791
|Financing
|$591
|$475
|$353
|$219
|$80
|$1,718
|Depreciation
|$2,970
|$1,113
|$979
|$868
|$779
|$6,709
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,425
|$5,371
|$4,523
|$5,562
|$5,872
|$28,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,051
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$5,581
|Maintenance
|$1,240
|$1,744
|$705
|$2,253
|$2,736
|$8,678
|Repairs
|$693
|$803
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,280
|$4,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$866
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,103
|Financing
|$824
|$663
|$492
|$306
|$112
|$2,395
|Depreciation
|$4,141
|$1,552
|$1,364
|$1,211
|$1,086
|$9,354
|Fuel
|$1,537
|$1,583
|$1,631
|$1,679
|$1,730
|$8,161
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,352
|$7,488
|$6,306
|$7,755
|$8,187
|$40,087
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$855
|$1,203
|$486
|$1,554
|$1,887
|$5,985
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$648
|$757
|$883
|$3,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$597
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$761
|Financing
|$568
|$457
|$339
|$211
|$77
|$1,652
|Depreciation
|$2,856
|$1,070
|$941
|$835
|$749
|$6,451
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,139
|$5,164
|$4,349
|$5,348
|$5,646
|$27,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan Diesel 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$855
|$1,203
|$486
|$1,554
|$1,887
|$5,985
|Repairs
|$478
|$554
|$648
|$757
|$883
|$3,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$597
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$761
|Financing
|$568
|$457
|$339
|$211
|$77
|$1,652
|Depreciation
|$2,856
|$1,070
|$941
|$835
|$749
|$6,451
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,139
|$5,164
|$4,349
|$5,348
|$5,646
|$27,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$4,349
|Maintenance
|$966
|$1,359
|$549
|$1,756
|$2,132
|$6,763
|Repairs
|$540
|$626
|$732
|$855
|$998
|$3,752
|Taxes & Fees
|$675
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$860
|Financing
|$642
|$516
|$383
|$238
|$87
|$1,867
|Depreciation
|$3,227
|$1,209
|$1,063
|$944
|$846
|$7,290
|Fuel
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$6,360
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,067
|$5,835
|$4,914
|$6,043
|$6,380
|$31,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cruze Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,012
|$4,773
|Maintenance
|$1,060
|$1,492
|$603
|$1,927
|$2,340
|$7,421
|Repairs
|$593
|$687
|$804
|$939
|$1,095
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$740
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$944
|Financing
|$704
|$567
|$420
|$262
|$95
|$2,048
|Depreciation
|$3,541
|$1,327
|$1,167
|$1,035
|$929
|$7,999
|Fuel
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$6,979
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,852
|$6,403
|$5,393
|$6,632
|$7,001
|$34,281
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Cruze
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019