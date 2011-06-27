Used 2011 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews

DON'T RELY ON EXPERT REVIEWS dchronister , 04/08/2011 10 of 11 people found this review helpful DON'T RELY ON EXPERT REVIEWS,LIKE CONSUMER REPORTS,EDMUNDS,ECT.... LOOK AT CONSUMER REVIEWS, THOSE ARE REAL WORLD TESTS ON THE COLORADO. IF I WENT BY A PARTICULAR(SO CALLED EXPERT) I WOULD NEVER HAVE BOUGHT THIS TRUCK. THIS IS MY SECOND COLORADO IV'E OWNED,A 04 COLORADO EXT, AND NOW A 2010 EXT. LOVE BOTH OF THEM! GOOD MPG,GOOD POWER,VERY NICE LOOKING TRUCK...AND DID NOT HAVE PROBLEMS WITH EITHER OF THEM, VERY RELIABLE! IF YOR IN THE MARKET? DON'T SKIP THIS TRUCK, ITS A VERY GOOD TRUCK. Report Abuse

Nice Truck !!! bonharbor , 08/18/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 1600 miles on it and quite satisfied so far. I pulled a small pop-up trailer less than 100 miles and I was very impressed by the trailering aspects of the vehicle. The gas mileage was 14.5 per gal on the round trip. In summary good value, good looking black truck. Report Abuse

Expect about 10 years life romulan1 , 09/21/2014 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought the truck new in 2011. Regular cab 1 Lt 4X4 Currently the frame rails have rust up and down them. I expect the rust to eat through the thin frame rails in less than 10 years from now. My 99 Dakota has thicker frame rails and also more black paint on them. Report Abuse

Very Dissapointed nickb85 , 01/17/2013 4 of 5 people found this review helpful After having 2 friends buying colorados and the good review i went and bought a new one in august 2011. I just bought the lt1 2wd with auto trans. For first month everything was great. Then when starting truck it would spit and sputter until it made this weird vacuum noise. took to dealer and they put new parts on and still didnt help. Then my turn signal switch started messing up. Last but not least when starting it makes a bad chain dragging noise that we have yet to figure out. this happened with less then 4k miles and i keep extra good care of my vehicles. Looking to trade in for a import truck. my 95z28 with 130k miles has no problems. but a new truck has a lot. I wouldnt buy again. Report Abuse