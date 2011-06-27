Used 2007 Chevrolet Colorado Consumer Reviews
Great Truck
It is a fuel sipping truck. It is not as heavy duty as the big trucks like the Tundra, but for the money it gets the job done for towing and picking up things when moving. I get a combined 20mpg.
Colorado 2.9L
I've owned my '07 Colorado ext. cab 2wd, LT1, 2.9L auto, for two months, so far, so good. I like the interior, dash, controls, and the perferred power accessory option.The 60-40 split front bench is comfortable, but should have a better grade of cloth covering (it's suppose to be the deluxe seat?). The 2.9L I4 has pretty good response and torque; mpg is "okay". The auto trans is very good, smooth (but firm) shifts. The build quality, and style is quite good. Overall, a solid American small truck that should service my needs well for a long time.
Is a four speed automatic tranny ext cab lt 2007
I bought the truck new in 2007 and I just cant say I've had any engine probs at all. I have changed the rotors and brake pads. Also the rear shocks and have been problem free otherwise. A few minor issues such as tail lights and a broken emergency brake handle but that's all. It now has 140,000 miles on it and has never had a tune up. I changed the plugs myself. It hasn't cost me a cent mechanically ...yet. Update is now April 2016 and the truck is at 180,000 miles. Has a faulty master cylinder or vacuum booster not sure which but has no break pedal. Goes to the floor. From what I've read brakes issues are common on these trucks. I also failed to mention that I've had problems with the pass lock system since 50,000 miles and dealer offers no sure fix. They'll change ignition but can't assure that will fix the issue. Should be a recall because it is also an issue with this truck and many owners. The ignition misidentifies your key and pass lock disables the fuel pump so you can't start the vehicle for sometimes up to ninety minutes before it resets itself. Has caused me to be late to numerous events and work and also has caused headache when it happens and people are in line behind me at gas stations. Over all I still haven't spent a cent on anything but brake related issues. The truck is not very comfortable riding and has the turn ratio of a cargo barge. I've towed a yard cart of concrete with it on a u haul hitch and it did well. Still has power. Also has a ac issue. Works only in setting 3-4 and this should also be a recall because it's a faulty Russian supplied part. The local radiator shop fixed it with a paper clip and it's been fine on and off since. Every prob I have all the Colorado's seem to have. Hopefully this newer version has improved on these issues. Chevy has a good truck here if they'd just give it some features. Comfort being first. Also some bluetooth and navigation and usb ports would be great.
My Colorado
I am experienced with the S-10 and this model is better than the older model. The frame is stronger, the handling, braking, and steering are better, and since buying it in Sep '06 I've had no problems. I will admit that the interior plastic could be firmer but I am sure the factory has reasons for the flexible plastic now used.
Alaska test
It has snowed every day since we bought our truck. So far no problems to report with preformance. It starts easy, runs smooth, and the 4WD has performed as it should. With gas still near $3.50 per gallon the 4 cylinder mileage is welcomed. Nothing fancy, just a good solid truck for under $20 grand.
