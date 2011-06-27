  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Scottsdale Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length212.6 in.
Gross weight10000 lbs.
Height75.6 in.
Maximum payload5111.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Summit White
