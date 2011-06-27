  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS Features & Specs

More about the 1999 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length227.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4292 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload3158.0 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
See C/K 2500 Series Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles