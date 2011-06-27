Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews

30 years driving...THIS is my favorite car of all Lee Alcorn , 01/27/2018 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful I absolutely LOVE this car with 1 reservation which I’ll cover ar the end. Beautiful styling inside and out. I drove Chargers (modded R/T, followed by 392 SRT) and wanted the next step up, the Hellcat...but when my SRT was mistaken for a Hellcat regularly, I realized Dodge made a mistake. There should be much more style differentiation between the Hellcat and SRT. If I’m buying a Hellcat I want no question that’s what I bought for that $$. The ZL1 stands out..It does not look like the other models. People have asked “what is that?” “Is that a camaro?”. Absolutely menacing. Score 1 Chevy. Performance: insane acceleration, power, predicability. 10-speed Auto transmission shifts like a superbike. I’ve never experienced anything like it. Read up on this cars specs and flexibility in customing it’s performance, amazing. Not much on the road to challenge you. Interior: I was prepared to be miserable in this car comfort wise....you feel like you’re in a black ops military stealth cockpit lol. 5’8” 280lb bodybuilder...and I’m supremely comfortable. You can cruise comfortably as long as you like and you’ll love every moment. Every feature is laid out so cleanly and logically that every thing you do is inherently intuitive (looking at you Ford when you feel the need to remagine the function of a blinker?? Why???). Tech: This too caught me off guard. My first HUD (heads up display), adds so much to why this car is an “experience”. Custom led lighting (subtle and not overdone. Gorgeous screen, CarPlay, surface device charging, Wi-Fi, OnStar, GPS, crazy control over driving modes, PDR, on and on...like I said...it feels like you’re in some high end military cockpit. 1 reservation = exterior. After buying the ZL1..I realized GM paint issues when I saw it in the sun. Marring/scratches alllllll over a BRAND NEW car. INEXCUSABLE! The clear coat is so thin, pressing your thumbnail into the bumber for example leaves a scratch. Forget washing it without marring it everytime. Thankfully I know a auto paint Jedi. He spent 60 HOURS paint correcting!!!! Then applied CeramicPro to protect it. NOW its absolutely beautiful in any light. This was so disappointing I wrote GM execs. Let me so though, all of the good is SO GOOD, I’m happy still spending that $ out of pocket to make it right. However, GM really needs to address this in manufacturing. Hope this was helpful! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

50 Years of History sefrapa010@icloud.com , 11/15/2017 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful It is a sports car. You definitely need the rear, side safety adder given the limited sight lines for the driver. It is low to the ground so getting in and out is tough for the senior crowd (me) but to drive it is to love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

See The USA In A CAMARO Chevrolet Allen , 07/03/2018 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this car in March 2018 and love every minute of driving it. Everything works great and quality control is well done. The concerns about vision are overblown. If you use the rearview mirror and side mirrors properly, sight is not a problem. The convertible top works great including the keyfob feature (which lets you lower top without being in car). The remote start feature is also a plus! This car is lots of fun to drive and it looks great. I feel it is a good value for the money and would buy it again after using it for 4 months! If you're thinking about buying one --- DO IT--You'll enjoy it and have a ton of fun!!! Edmunds asked me to update my review after owning this car for 9 months. I still feel a thrill every time I drive it, even with the top up for protection from New Jersey winters. It's a lot of fun and it looks super cool! Almost 2 years later it's still lots of fun to drive and has performed great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Camaro so far. Jonnnn , 07/27/2018 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Having owned many, many Camaro's over the years I can say without a doubt this was my best purchase. The power, brakes and drivability for the money is mind boggling. The fuel mileage is...well expected for this amount of power. It's nice driving a car that can't be touched by 99% of what's on the road around you. Yet- It's docile enough that my wife drives it to work once a week without complaining about it. A lot of people ask me about the visibility when driving, I think like any car you drive you get used to it. I have a new m3 and when I jump in it after driving the Camaro for some time, the m3 feels like I'm sitting on top of the car. Get back into the Camaro and it feels like your in the bat mobile. You feel more connected or a part of the Camaro. I do agree with others about the paint, it is thin. Overall I love it-Go GM, you did a great job. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value