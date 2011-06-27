Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,205
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/532.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque278 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower323 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Cyber Gray Rally Stripe Packageyes
Orange Rally Stripe Packageyes
Silver Rally Stripe Packageyes
Black Rally Stripe Packageyes
White Rally Stripe Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
RS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Winter/Summer Floor Mats Packageyes
Illuminated Footwellsyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Boston Acoustics Systemyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Windscreenyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Embroidered Center Console Lidyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room37.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.7 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room42.5 in.
Exterior Options
Black Indoor Vehicle Cover w/Camaro Logoyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
20" 5-Spoke Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Compact Spare Tire and Wheelyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyes
21" 5-Spoke Wheels w/Black Inserts and Red Flange Stripeyes
Body-Color Front Splitteryes
Gray Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
19" Bright Aluminum Wheelsyes
Satin Nickel Finish Fuel Dooryes
21" 5-Spoke Painted Chrome Multi-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
20" 5-Spoke Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
Gray Full-Length Dual Indy Stripes Packageyes
Body-Color Grilleyes
20" 5-Spoke Black-Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body-Color Ground Effects Packageyes
Black Full-Length Dual Indy Stripes Packageyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
21" 5-Spoke Polished Wheelsyes
Silver Full-Length Dual Indy Stripes Packageyes
20" 5-Spoke Black-Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Tiresyes
Body-Color Painted Engine Coveryes
20" x 8.0" Front and 20" x 9.0" Rear Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Red Outdoor Vehicle Cover w/Black Stripesyes
21" Silver-Painted Multi-Spoke Aluminum Wheelsyes
Tonneau Coveryes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Length190.6 in.
Curb weight4015 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Red Rock Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
