Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews

Performance bargain Phil Hicks , 06/05/2018 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The smart money buys an older garage queen with very low miles. I bought my 2010 with just 9500 miles from new at 7 years old for almost half the cost of a new one. Independent rear suspension with a big V8 is a winning combination. Handling in surprisingly good on the twisty roads. Visibility is poor on these cars but you can get used to it and it improve your spacial awareness. Car is comfortable on long journeys with a great sound system. Buy the 2SS if you can. Report Abuse

2010 - 2011 Camaro - Front End Suspension Issues jtcamaro , 12/18/2010 37 of 42 people found this review helpful After a couple of months of owning the 2010 2SS RS Camaro, it started making very annoying front end noises, loud annoying clunking sounds when going over bumps or rivets in the pavement. The car now sounds like it is 10 years old. I have opened a case with GM but apparantly this is the case with MOST 2010 - 2011 Camaros and GM refuses to fix the issue at this time. If you visit this forum link you can see how many Camaro owners are having this issue. http://www.camaro5.com/forums/showthread.php?p=2648682#post2648682 I have been dealing with this issue now for months and it gets me sick driving the car. Before you buy this car please see if GM came out with a resolution. Report Abuse

PAINT CHIPS!!! jennybain , 03/08/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have wanted a Camaro since the Movie Transformers came out.. I love the look of the car . It is completely sexy and hot!... However, I have had my Camaro for 2 months and every single time I wash it or inspect it, I find more and more paint chips.. It is so disappointing.. I don't tail other drivers and I park in the nose bleed section of every parking lot to prevent door dings... These chips are coming out of no where.. There are not scratches.. these are large chunks of paint missing.. you can see the gray primer under it.. Also in the seams where the hood meets the fenders, the paint is flaking off.. I really hope Chevy does something about this.. I love my car..:( Report Abuse

2000 miles through,wind,rain, and snow or_truckguy , 01/01/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I rented a v6 Camaro. Drove with 2 adults and 2 children. Trunk held kids luggage, gifts, and overnight bags for adults. I moved drivers seat up for passenger. Drove that way for 3 hours no issue. teens were good to go in the back seat. Drove through nasty weather from Seattle down I-5 over to Hwy 101 to San Fran with 2 adults. Standing water, high winds, and heavy rain. Car handle well and was fun drive through the twisties on 101. Seat comfort is ok. 4'11 wife could see over door sills. V-6 has plenty of power, It'll pin you to your seat. Drove through Yosemite and 80 miles of snow at 5000+ft. Slow going with chains but no issues. Adjust mirrors be careful backing up, blind spots. Report Abuse