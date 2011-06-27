  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.5/356.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight3373 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
