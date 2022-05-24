The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is like a deserted tropical island. It is beautiful to look at, and because it sits isolated in the sea of automotive competitors, it has taken on unique characteristics. At a glance, it resembles a stylish midsize sedan like the Mazda 6, but it has a rear hatch like the Kia Stinger and it is priced like a lightly optioned BMW 3 Series. What do you call something like that?

The Arteon has continued to evolve since its debut in 2019. Last year, it received a face-lift and a revised interior, and the year before VW added a Wi-Fi hotspot. For 2022, the Arteon is upgraded with a more potent 300-horsepower four-cylinder and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission — both borrowed by the awesome Golf R performance hatchback. The R-Line appearance package available in previous years is also included as standard equipment.

While simultaneously mentally secluded on my proverbial desert island and physically behind the wheel of the 2022 Arteon, I asked myself, "Since the Golf R and Arteon now share the same engine and are similarly priced, which one is the better pick?" To be clear, I'm talking about the midtrim SEL R-Line, which comes with 4Motion all-wheel drive and is priced similarly to the Golf R.

Let's get one thing out of the way before we continue. If you want the absolute best performance from this engine, you should buy the Golf R, hands down. The Golf R makes 15 more horsepower, weighs about 450 pounds less, and has a suspension better tuned for canyon carving. The 2022 Arteon does accelerate faster and handles better than before, but you'd feel that extra weight driving it and the Golf R back to back.

But ultimately, performance is not everyone's motivating force. With this in mind, let's take a look at a few reasons why the 2022 Volkswagen Arteon might be a better fit for some people than a Golf R.

More practical