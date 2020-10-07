The heavy covers have finally come off the production Grand Wagoneer, and our first look shows...hmmm. The street-ready version retains the concept's boxy profile, but it's long and low enough on the road to remind us of the aforementioned Flex or even classic breadbox Volvo wagons like the 850. Not that every Grand Wagoneer needs to be "Trail Rated," but shouldn't we be seeing more in the way of classical SUV muscle under that light disguise? In any case, the flat roof and straight sides should translate to excellent passenger headroom, shoulder room and cargo space. We can also see the production model's steel roof, so at least some versions of the Grand Wagoneer will not be blessed with the concept's panoramic sunroof.