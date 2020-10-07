2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Spy Photos: Too Much Wagon?
Squint at Jeep's Escalade fighter and you might get a Ford Flex tingle
- Production version of the Grand Wagoneer spied without heavy camo
- True to the name, the Wagoneer's long, low profile is as much wagon as SUV
- Does this really look like the Jeep of full-size SUVs?
We got our first look at the new 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer — sorry, Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept — last month, and it was nothing short of stunning. Surprisingly delicate details abounded, such as the jewelled LEDs that surrounded the seven grille elements. We were also drawn to the horizontal light bar spanning the width of the front end to connect the headlights.The concept's metallic grille surrounds and slats gave its face an upscale look that, when paired with the eye-popping cabin design, made the rumored six-figure price tag seem not entirely unreasonable.
As is often the case, however, the final version appears to be less splashy than the initial design. And seeing this production version has us paying more attention to the Grand Wagoneer's long, low, wagon-like profile. Is there enough traditional Jeep toughness here to woo fans of the legendary off-road brand? It's early yet, but color us unconvinced. We're hoping the Ram 1500-based Grand Wagoneer will remind us less of the Ford Flex when we see it next.
Putting the Wagon in Wagoneer
The heavy covers have finally come off the production Grand Wagoneer, and our first look shows...hmmm. The street-ready version retains the concept's boxy profile, but it's long and low enough on the road to remind us of the aforementioned Flex or even classic breadbox Volvo wagons like the 850. Not that every Grand Wagoneer needs to be "Trail Rated," but shouldn't we be seeing more in the way of classical SUV muscle under that light disguise? In any case, the flat roof and straight sides should translate to excellent passenger headroom, shoulder room and cargo space. We can also see the production model's steel roof, so at least some versions of the Grand Wagoneer will not be blessed with the concept's panoramic sunroof.
A Luxury Look from the Front? Not Exactly.
These Grand Wagoneer spy shots reveal a rather conventional face, with plastic black cladding on the grille and zero full-width LEDs. It honestly looks a lot like the current-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, a midsize SUV that has been on sale for a decade now without a major overhaul. The seven grille sections are slightly wider on the Grand Wagoneer but otherwise look the same. The chin is also blockier than the slim, elegant fascia we saw on the concept.
Conventional at the Back, Too
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept's other signature detail — a light bar that bisects the tailgate — is not visible in the production model we see here. However, the production example does sport a bar above the primary taillight cluster, so we might see the wider version yet. This car's camouflage may be covering a wider bar, or the bar may be reserved for a Grand Wagoneer in a higher trim level. Note too that this production model has a rear wiper, an important detail that the concept lacked.
Production Interior Remains a Mystery
One big question goes unanswered for now: How much of the concept's jaw-dropping interior has translated to the production model? We don't have images of the inside just yet, and our spy photographer notes that this model's cabin was still heavily camouflaged. The new Jeep Grand Wagoneer is still about a year away from release, so there's plenty of time for more to be unveiled.
Edmunds Says
Although the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer appears to lack some of the more exotic elements of the concept version, it shares the same basic shape. We just hope its styling and capabilities will ultimately do justice to the Jeep name, as we feel the Grand Wagoneer should truly be the Jeep of full-size SUVs. For the latest news about Jeep's new range-topping model, be sure to visit our 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer page.