From childhood, human beings aspire to achieve hands-free driving nirvana. Kids around the world practice riding bicycles without holding the handlebars, and when they finally perfect the technique, they'll exclaim, "Look, Ma! No hands!" as they careen past home.

Decades later, now grown and living the 9-to-5 dream, these same kids think about how nice it would be just to let go of the steering wheel, let their vehicle take control, and spend their commuting time doing just about anything else. Some drivers already do this. They're usually seated in a Tesla, falsely believing that Autopilot or Full Self-Driving is what the technology actually does.

Volvo is a pioneer in automotive safety and knows better than to mix its messaging on autonomous driving. However, the company has officially announced its upcoming Ride Pilot technology, an "unsupervised autonomous driving feature." Ride Pilot hardware will come standard on a forthcoming flagship electric SUV, and Volvo plans to introduce the software component in California first, followed by other areas of the world.

What is Volvo Ride Pilot?

Volvo Ride Pilot is a new autonomous driving technology. Volvo says it operates without driver supervision, meaning that the automaker takes full responsibility for vehicle operation, freeing the driver to perform other tasks. Initially, it will operate only on approved, limited-access highways, such as interstates.

While Ride Pilot is active, Volvo says the person sitting in the driver's seat can safely check email, scroll through social media, view entertainment, or otherwise occupy his or her time with something other than monitoring and responding to traffic and driving situations. So is it a coincidence that on the same day it announced Ride Pilot, Volvo also declared that all of its vehicles equipped with Google Assistant built-in would offer YouTube access through the infotainment screen? We think not.