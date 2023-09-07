What’s Driving the Gender Gap in EVs?

Individuals planning on making an EV purchase (EV intenders) think about themselves differently depending on their gender as well. Although both male and female EV intenders expressed interest in technology as a self-description (45% and 36%, respectively), nearly a third of men said that they like being the first to have something compared to just 13% of women. Women were two times more likely to say that they are trying to fight climate change.

Takeaway for automakers and dealers:

Technology is of interest to both genders so driving home messages based on in-car technology will likely be of interest to these intenders. Men may be more interested in aspirational marketing messages about being an early adopter, whereas women may be more open to messages on how the vehicle may be good for the planet via responsible sourcing and eco-friendly materials. Similar to how genders differ in their preferences for vehicle features, they also differ in what motivates them to buy, and buying messages can be tailored to speak to men and women through different marketing mediums.

Lower-cost EVs will have better luck at attracting female buyers