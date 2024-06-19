We're Measuring Fuel Economy Wrong, and This Is Why

Americans have a “systematic misunderstanding” of mpg (miles per gallon), the yardstick we’ve measured a car’s efficiency for decades. Vox illustrates this point nicely with a pop quiz: Which of these options saves more gas?

A) Swapping a car that gets 25 mpg for one that gets 50 mpg, or

B) Replacing a car that gets 10 mpg with one that gets 15 mpg

Turns out, if you answered A, you fall into the group of Americans with that same “systematic understanding” of how we measure fuel economy.

In scenario A, the old car that hits 25 mpg is using 4 gallons of gas to travel those 100 miles compared to the new car’s 2 gallons per 100 miles. Sounds pretty good. A 50% improvement.

In scenario B, the 10 mpg car needs 10 gallons to do 100 miles, while the newer one (at 15 mpg) uses 6.7 gallons. In other words, improving the fuel economy of B’s car by just 5 mpg saves 65% more gas than A's mpg gains. But how can that be? The bigger number should equal more gas saved, right? As Richard Larrick, a professor at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, tells Vox, “There are diminishing returns from mpg [improvements].” Instead, what we need to be focusing on isn’t improving the fuel economy of the vehicle that hits 30 mpg, but the car or SUV that gets 10 mpg, even if that improvement is only by 1 mile per gallon.