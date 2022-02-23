We Bought a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition

Before Bronco reservations opened in July 2020, our editorial team met to discuss which one of the many variations we should order. We soon settled on three must-haves — the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 (for maximum thrust), the off-road-ready Sasquatch package (for maximum performance off the beaten path) and four doors (so friends could join us on adventures without feeling claustrophobic). The good news: You can meet these requirements with the affordable base Bronco. The better news: We had some freedom in our budget to add on a few options.

So we went nuts and put in an order for the First Edition model you see here. The First Edition was exclusive to the 2021 model year and was limited to just 7,000 units. It's equipped similarly to the Badlands trim level and includes most of its primary options as standard equipment, including the Sasquatch package. You also get special graphics, the V6 and a heavy-duty front bumper with a brush guard. That seemed like enough factory kit for us, so we opted not to check any boxes for Ford's many available accessories at order time. We wanted to see what the aftermarket could do with the new Bronco before committing.

We specced our Bronco in Lightning Blue, which was only available for First Edition models. I like that we picked this color since it makes our truck even more unusual, but personally, I think the Bronco in Area 51 or the new Eruption Green looks truly awesome in person.

The total for our stock 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition was $62,605 including destination. Although we waited over a year and suffered through production delay after production delay, it's finally in our garage, and we didn't even have to pay a dealer markup.

What do you want to know?

So now that we have our Bronco, what do you want to see us do with it? Travis has already demonstrated how to remove and store the doors, and a Bronco versus Wrangler comparison is a given. I'm sure we'll also take it to Hungry Valley SVRA in Gorman, California, to test the Bronco's off-road ability. What else?

Sound off in the comments below about what you'd like to see Edmunds do with the newest addition to our long-term fleet.