Nissan Just Debuted Sweet-Looking Nismo Accessories for the 2022 Frontier

If you thought Nismo was exclusively in the business of making Nissan's sports cars go faster, think again. Nissan recently revealed some sweet Nismo-branded off-road accessories at Overland Expo West — think of it as a car meet for hardcore off-road junkies — and we're liking what we're seeing.

The list of mods is relatively short, but it comes with essentials for those who plan on taking the new 2022 Nissan Frontier far off the beaten path. A set of 4-inch LED lights (which are able to run even if the headlights are off), a Nismo overland bed rack, a spacious rooftop tent and a Nismo exhaust round out the list of new additions. The bed rack is available in either a low or high version, the high version meeting the truck's roofline and leaving the most usable space in the bed. Both sizes will fit on any Frontier from 2005 all the way up to the redesigned 2022 model and are perfect for lashing Maxtrax, shovels and other necessary tools to.

Nismo's rooftop tent is nearly 8 feet long and 4.6 feet wide and has a static weight limit of 600 pounds — more than enough for you, a partner and maybe even a pup or two. The exhaust might not make the Frontier any more spacious, but the new cat-back Nismo system might make the V6 sound better. Plus, it bolts right on without the need for any modifications.

Other off-road-oriented Nismo accessories announced last year — including the off-road suspension, the protective front bumper and Nismo Axis wheels — are also available for the 2022 Frontier too.

Edmunds says

We think Nismo expanding its catalog of off-road accessories should make the Frontier (new or old) more capable and versatile, and we wouldn't be surprised to see Nissan announce more accessories down the line.