Electric Tow Test! Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Rivian R1T

So which is the better electric truck for towing?

Both trucks performed similarly in terms of efficiency, and they were equally good at powering over our route’s steep grades — all that electric torque makes for confident acceleration and passing. Further, both trucks feature independent suspension all the way around, helping them ride more comfortably on longer trips than your typical body-on-frame pickup. Finally, we found that both trucks’ regenerative braking abilities were well matched to towing, increasing our drivers’ confidence and efficiency. This wasn’t necessarily a given, and we were particularly pleased to see how both trucks self-slowed in a predictable, controllable fashion while stocking away electrons.

The bad news is that with both trucks, you’ll likely have to unhitch your trailer in order to charge, which is something you don’t have to do with a conventional truck at a typical pull-through gas station. This means you’ll need to add a bit more time to your journey for all that coupling and uncoupling. It also means you’ll want to find a charger located in a large parking lot, a key fact that’s often unknown until you arrive. Our Edmunds team had preexisting knowledge of our charging stops’ layouts in Bakersfield and Mojave, but that won’t always be the case if you’re towing in unfamiliar areas. Fortunately, EV charging network providers are starting to build infrastructure that accommodates towing, but it’s very early days for such configurations.

Overall, the Ford has a number of significant towing advantages over the Rivian. First, it’s easier to predict your actual range thanks to the towing questions the Lightning asks. The truck uses the extra data and your GPS route plan to calculate a more accurate total range estimate. You can input the trailer’s length, the load weight and other key factors, something you can’t do with the Rivian. The Ford’s blind-spot warning system can also cover the length of the trailer and its larger mirrors are better suited for seeing around long trailers as well.

The Lightning can also be had with the ProTrailer Backup Assist, an option that takes the mystery out of backing up a trailer. Instead of using the steering wheel and thinking “backwards,” drivers can intuitively reverse their truck by using a small knob located on the dash. Want the trailer to move to the right? Just turn the dial to the right. By comparison, the R1T’s more basic backup camera has hitch guidance lines, but the resolution is inferior, making hooking up a bit more difficult.

On the plus side, the Rivian’s tidier dimensions improve maneuverability, which can pay particularly big dividends when towing in tight spaces. (If only it had larger mirrors to really leverage this advantage!) The truck’s height-adjustable air suspension helps ensure a relatively low center of gravity, and combined with its hefty curb weight, it doesn’t bob around under load like some traditional trucks its size can. That confidence is underlined by the R1T’s excellent tow rating – 11,000 pounds is several thousand more than the next most powerful midsize pickup.

It’s worth noting that the F-150 Lightning is much less costly than the R1T, which Rivian markets as more of a high-end outdoor-lifestyle truck. Our Lightning 4x4 SuperCrew Lariat Extended-Range trim is a 2022 model, but if you want to snag a comparable 2023, it starts around $79,000 including $1,895 for destination and $1,395 for the Tow Technology package. You can grab the Max Trailer Tow package and its extra cooling for another $1,000.

Currently, only the R1T Adventure trim is available from Rivian. If you add in the all-terrain tires and the more powerful quad-motor powertrain like our tester, you’ll be forking out about $93,000. Yowza. Even the least expensive dual-motor option will set you back nearly $85,000.

Frustratingly, both trucks are in short supply and subject to dealer markups and waitlists. Neither is particularly inexpensive, but if you’ve been out of the truck-buying market for a while, you may be shocked to learn how pricey well-equipped pickups have gotten. It’s very easy to option up most light-duty gas or diesel trucks well into the $70,000s and $80,000s — if not beyond.