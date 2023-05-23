An Even Faster 911 GT3? Manthey Racing Has the Answer

Manthey Racing is probably the coolest tuning firm you've never heard of, but it's been functioning as Porsche's left arm after the automaker took a majority stake in Manthey in 2013. But Manthey doesn't just go racing, it also fettles Porsche's GT cars, and Porsche is now offering a Manthey performance kit for the 992-generation GT3 to American buyers for the first time. The performance kit adds no extra power, but the chassis and aero upgrades will make a big difference to the most hardcore track rats.

Since you've probably never heard of them, here's a rundown: Manthey won its class at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring seven times between 2006 and 2021, and it took home first place in the GTE Pro class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022. Clearly Manthey knows what it's doing when it comes to racing, and what it's learned from the crucible of motorsport has been translated to the new GT3 performance package. A Manthey Performance Kit-equipped GT3 was able to lap the famed Nürburging Nordschleife in 6 minutes and 55.73 seconds, or 4.19 seconds faster than the standard GT3.