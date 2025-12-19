- What's happening: Volkswagen has put the ID Buzz on hiatus after a little over a year on sale in the U.S.
- Why it's important: VW's electric bus was met with a ton of fanfare, but sales haven't been strong.
- What’s next: VW still sells its ID 4 EV in the States, but the future of VW's electric van is now uncertain.
The VW ID Buzz Won’t Get a 2026 Model Year; Its Future Is Now Uncertain
This sparks more than a few questions about the EV's future here in the States
After practically no time at all, Volkswagen has already changed the fate of its ID Buzz electric van in the United States. A spokesperson for the brand sent us the memo VW shared with its dealers saying, "Following a careful assessment of current EV market conditions, we have made the strategic decision not to move forward with MY26 ID Buzz production for the U.S. market."
The full statement from VW, however, doesn't say that the Buzz is dead entirely, just that there will be no 2026 model-year cars headed for dealerships. While this isn't exactly the final nail in the coffin for the ID Buzz, the rest of the statement doesn't exactly inspire confidence.
"The ID Buzz continues to serve as an important halo product for the Volkswagen brand, and safeguarding its market presence remains a top priority. ... This approach allows us to focus our resources more effectively on current inventory and supporting your [the dealer's] retail performance throughout the remainder of MY25, ensuring a strong foundation as we prepare for the MY27 transition next year."
While there is a chance that the ID Buzz makes its way back for the 2027 model year, the door has been left wide open for VW to kill it off entirely before the end of next year. Typically, when an automaker skips a model year, it is either because a major overhaul is on the way or there is so much inventory (and so little demand) that the remainder of cars on lots will fill whatever orders do come in for the following model year.
The quirky van was a hit with our testing team, pulling a strong 8.1 out of 10 score thanks to its exceptional comfort, huge cabin (and equally large cargo capacity), fun styling and color selections. However, the Buzz's path to production was a difficult one. The model was subject to delays and production hurdles as Volkswagen navigated its path toward further electrification.
Volkswagen won't divulge exactly why the Buzz won't make it to 2026, but its slow sales performance is likely mostly to blame. The Buzz's model-year skip is part of a broader industry trend away from EVs over the last several months. Ford recently ended production of its F-150 Lightning electric truck, and both Acura and Nissan have removed EVs from their respective lineups.