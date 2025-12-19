The VW ID Buzz Won’t Get a 2026 Model Year; Its Future Is Now Uncertain

This sparks more than a few questions about the EV's future here in the States

2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz front 3/4
  • What's happening: Volkswagen has put the ID Buzz on hiatus after a little over a year on sale in the U.S.
  • Why it's important: VW's electric bus was met with a ton of fanfare, but sales haven't been strong.
  • What’s next: VW still sells its ID 4 EV in the States, but the future of VW's electric van is now uncertain.


After practically no time at all, Volkswagen has already changed the fate of its ID Buzz electric van in the United States. A spokesperson for the brand sent us the memo VW shared with its dealers saying, "Following a careful assessment of current EV market conditions, we have made the strategic decision not to move forward with MY26 ID Buzz production for the U.S. market."

See 24 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations

The full statement from VW, however, doesn't say that the Buzz is dead entirely, just that there will be no 2026 model-year cars headed for dealerships. While this isn't exactly the final nail in the coffin for the ID Buzz, the rest of the statement doesn't exactly inspire confidence. 

"The ID Buzz continues to serve as an important halo product for the Volkswagen brand, and safeguarding its market presence remains a top priority. ... This approach allows us to focus our resources more effectively on current inventory and supporting your [the dealer's] retail performance throughout the remainder of MY25, ensuring a strong foundation as we prepare for the MY27 transition next year."

While there is a chance that the ID Buzz makes its way back for the 2027 model year, the door has been left wide open for VW to kill it off entirely before the end of next year. Typically, when an automaker skips a model year, it is either because a major overhaul is on the way or there is so much inventory (and so little demand) that the remainder of cars on lots will fill whatever orders do come in for the following model year. 

2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz driving

The quirky van was a hit with our testing team, pulling a strong 8.1 out of 10 score thanks to its exceptional comfort, huge cabin (and equally large cargo capacity), fun styling and color selections. However, the Buzz's path to production was a difficult one. The model was subject to delays and production hurdles as Volkswagen navigated its path toward further electrification.

Volkswagen won't divulge exactly why the Buzz won't make it to 2026, but its slow sales performance is likely mostly to blame. The Buzz's model-year skip is part of a broader industry trend away from EVs over the last several months. Ford recently ended production of its F-150 Lightning electric truck, and both Acura and Nissan have removed EVs from their respective lineups. 

2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz interior
by

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top