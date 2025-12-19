The VW ID Buzz Won’t Get a 2026 Model Year; Its Future Is Now Uncertain

The full statement from VW, however, doesn't say that the Buzz is dead entirely, just that there will be no 2026 model-year cars headed for dealerships. While this isn't exactly the final nail in the coffin for the ID Buzz, the rest of the statement doesn't exactly inspire confidence.

"The ID Buzz continues to serve as an important halo product for the Volkswagen brand, and safeguarding its market presence remains a top priority. ... This approach allows us to focus our resources more effectively on current inventory and supporting your [the dealer's] retail performance throughout the remainder of MY25, ensuring a strong foundation as we prepare for the MY27 transition next year."

While there is a chance that the ID Buzz makes its way back for the 2027 model year, the door has been left wide open for VW to kill it off entirely before the end of next year. Typically, when an automaker skips a model year, it is either because a major overhaul is on the way or there is so much inventory (and so little demand) that the remainder of cars on lots will fill whatever orders do come in for the following model year.