The Kia EV3 Is Finally Coming to the U.S. Later This Year

Two battery packs and a future GT range-topper

Making its U.S. debut at the New York Auto Show this week, the EV3 will be available with either a 58.3-kWh battery or a larger 81.4-kWh pack. Kia states the smaller battery, offered only with front-wheel drive, is good for up to 220 miles of range, while the larger pack can deliver up to 320 miles in front-drive trims. With that bigger pack, customers will also be able to choose all-wheel drive, which Kia says makes 261 horsepower, while the range-topping GT raises output to 288 hp. Keep in mind that all range numbers listed above are not certified by the EPA yet.

Recharging the battery from 10% to 80% is supposed to take about 29 to 31 minutes, depending on battery size, via a native NACS charge port. The EV3 also promises an available vehicle-to-load capability for powering small devices.