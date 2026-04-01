- What's new: The 2027 Kia EV3 is set to reach the U.S. in late 2026.
- Why it matters: The subcompact EV should offer up to 320 miles of range, but official EPA numbers are not available yet.
- Edmunds says: The EV3's cabin brings many of Kia’s newest tech features to a smaller, more affordable package.
The Kia EV3 Is Finally Coming to the U.S. Later This Year
Kia’s smallest EV for America pairs useful range and big-car tech with a more approachable size
Kia has a new U.S.-bound electric vehicle, and it could become its most important one yet. The 2027 EV3, arriving here in late 2026, is the brand’s attempt to bring its latest electric car tech, design and range into a package that should be easier to park, easier to live with and, presumably, more affordable. The automaker hasn't announced pricing yet, but with up to a claimed 320 miles of range and a smaller footprint than its other EVs, the subcompact electric crossover is aimed squarely at people who've been waiting for a more practical entry point.
Two battery packs and a future GT range-topper
Making its U.S. debut at the New York Auto Show this week, the EV3 will be available with either a 58.3-kWh battery or a larger 81.4-kWh pack. Kia states the smaller battery, offered only with front-wheel drive, is good for up to 220 miles of range, while the larger pack can deliver up to 320 miles in front-drive trims. With that bigger pack, customers will also be able to choose all-wheel drive, which Kia says makes 261 horsepower, while the range-topping GT raises output to 288 hp. Keep in mind that all range numbers listed above are not certified by the EPA yet.
Recharging the battery from 10% to 80% is supposed to take about 29 to 31 minutes, depending on battery size, via a native NACS charge port. The EV3 also promises an available vehicle-to-load capability for powering small devices.
Big-car tech in a small cabin
Inside, the EV3 looks more upscale than you might expect from Kia's smallest EV. The dashboard is anchored by a wide panoramic display that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a 5-inch climate screen and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, giving the cabin much of the same high-tech vibe as the larger EV9. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and available features include a head-up display, wireless phone charging, a Harman Kardon audio system and Kia's latest AI voice assistant.
The rest of the cabin is aimed at everyday ease of use rather than flash. Some of the tricks include an open front layout, a flexible center console with retractable cupholders, and rear seats that recline for added comfort. Cargo space should be a strong selling point too, with up to 26.1 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 56.5 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, plus a small front trunk for charging cables or other loose items. Heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and ambient lighting will be available on select trims. The GT-Line and GT versions add sportier design touches, such as unique seats, trim, wheels and steering wheel details.
The cheapest electric Kia in America
We have already had an early drive of the EV3 in Seoul, and the small Kia made a big first impression. It's roughly the size of the old Chevy Bolt EUV and about 15 inches shorter than an EV6, but it still felt roomy inside. The ride was composed, the cabin was notably quiet, and the power felt perfectly adequate for everyday commuting and highway merging. That suggests a big part of the EV3's real appeal will be how normal and practical it feels to live with.
The biggest unanswered question is the price. Kia has not announced it yet, but we previously estimated the EV3 could start around $35,000. If the brand lands anywhere near that figure, the EV3 would sit below the 2026 Niro EV, which starts at $41,195 including destination, and well under the current EV6 and EV9, which start at $44,445 and $56,545 with destination, respectively. That would give the company something it doesn't really have today — a true entry point for people who want a modern EV without jumping straight into the $40,000-plus crowd.