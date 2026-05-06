This is a fire-breathing hybrid

After pulling away in EV mode, I switch the Continental GT S to Sport, and it fires up the Bentley's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Combined with the oomph of the electric motor, this coupe produces 671 horsepower and 686 lb-ft of torque, and the V8 barks out a low-pitched, guttural sound that warms my heart. Now we're talking.

Driving the Conti GT in its EV drive mode gives it the horsepower of a Kia K4 Turbo, but with 5,421 pounds of British exotic car to motivate. With the full power of the V8/hybrid system, however, the Conti GT S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph. That's a lot of fun.

The power arrives quickly, without a hint of turbo lag thanks to the torque fill from the electric motor. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission delivers smooth, crisp shifts, and Sport mode holds gears longer to make power even easier to access. Sport mode also keeps the hybrid system in Hold mode, which maintains the battery's state of charge. The standard Bentley and Comfort modes also offer Hybrid and Charge settings; the former maximizes efficiency and range, while the latter overruns the engine to pump supplemental energy into the battery.