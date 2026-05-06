- What's new: "S" stands for "sport;" this version of the Bentley Continental GT is the best yet.
- Why it matters: The S retunes the chassis and power delivery to give Bentley's big coupe a sharper edge.
- Edmunds says: If you can afford the nearly $290,000 starting price, fewer cars are better for high-speed grand touring.
2026 Bentley Continental GT S First Drive Review: Talk About Grand Touring
Need to cover long distances at high speed? Bentley's new Continental GT S is a perfect companion
— Sloatsburg, New York
The 2026 Bentley Continental GT S sets off with nothing but a whisper. This $289,000 plug-in hybrid has a 25.9-kWh battery that gives it roughly 30 miles of fully electric range. It's a subdued way to experience this ultra-luxury coupe.
But forget that.
This is a fire-breathing hybrid
After pulling away in EV mode, I switch the Continental GT S to Sport, and it fires up the Bentley's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Combined with the oomph of the electric motor, this coupe produces 671 horsepower and 686 lb-ft of torque, and the V8 barks out a low-pitched, guttural sound that warms my heart. Now we're talking.
Driving the Conti GT in its EV drive mode gives it the horsepower of a Kia K4 Turbo, but with 5,421 pounds of British exotic car to motivate. With the full power of the V8/hybrid system, however, the Conti GT S can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph. That's a lot of fun.
The power arrives quickly, without a hint of turbo lag thanks to the torque fill from the electric motor. The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission delivers smooth, crisp shifts, and Sport mode holds gears longer to make power even easier to access. Sport mode also keeps the hybrid system in Hold mode, which maintains the battery's state of charge. The standard Bentley and Comfort modes also offer Hybrid and Charge settings; the former maximizes efficiency and range, while the latter overruns the engine to pump supplemental energy into the battery.
Not that Continental GT S owners will care about such matters, but this coupe is expected to return 19 mpg combined. A 7.2-kW onboard charger will easily charge the battery overnight on a Level 2 home charger.
The powertrain is actually the lesser of the two hybrid systems offered for the Continental GT. The GT Speed and GT Mulliner models make 771 hp from the same engine thanks to additional turbo boost and revised computer programming. But the powertrain is only part of the Continental GT S' formula. The other part is its chassis.
Dynamic dynamo
The Continental GT S shares its sportier tuning with the Speed and Mulliner. All of the hardware is the same regardless of the Continental GT, but the tuning for several key systems changes, especially in Sport mode.
Both the base and S models have twin-valve adaptive air springs, and they use the same programming in the Comfort and Bentley drive modes. But GT S' Sport mode is firmer. In addition, rear-axle steering comes standard, as well as active anti-roll bars for better stability and an electronic limited-slip rear differential with torque vectoring for better power delivery at each wheel. The S also sits 10 millimeters lower than the standard Conti GT.
The rear-axle steering can turn the rear wheels up to 7.2 degrees opposite of the fronts at parking lot speeds. At 60 mph, they begin to turn with the fronts to enhance highway and high-speed cornering stability. Sport mode also stiffens the rear more than the front, which makes the car's nose bite harder and allows the rear end to slide if provoked.
On the scenic roads of New York's Hudson Valley, the standout driving trait of the Conti GT S is stability. No matter the drive mode, the car feels planted. The steering is hefty, direct and stable on-center. The active anti-roll bars apply up to 1,000 lb-ft of torque at each axle to permit minimal body motions in corners, but Bentley leaves some lean that comes through to give you a sense of speed during sweeping bends.
A few roundabouts and switchbacks show the car has neutral handling without the expected push from all of its weight, in part because the rear torque vectoring helps this beautiful beast rotate. This gives the Conti GT the feeling of a rear-wheel-drive car, mostly because the all-wheel-drive system only sends power to the front when it's needed.
The Conti's prodigious weight also doesn't affect braking; Bentley outfits the GT S with massive 16.5-inch front rotors with 10-piston(!) calipers and 15-inch rear rotors with four-piston calipers. The brakes bite predictably and arrest speed quickly.
Ride quality is also impressive no matter the mode. The 275/35R22 front and 315/30R22 rear Pirelli P Zero summer tires soak up most bumps quite well. Only a pothole sharp enough to pop a tire pounds through (ask me how I know). A separate drive in the GT S convertible shows that the chassis is too stiff for the cowl quake that can disrupt drop-tops.
Beauty in many forms
The Continental GT S' beauty is obvious. Low, wide and sleek with rounded headlights and taillights, it's the ultimate expression of the luxury sport coupe and convertible.
As beautiful as the outside is, the interior may be even better. The GT S comes standard with two-tone leather and synthetic suede upholstery. Full leather is available, and buyers can pick from numerous leather colors, stitching and piping colors, trim materials and carpet colors. The cabin is hand-assembled with care, and it comes off as a work of art in itself.
The GT S starts at $288,750, including a $4,150 destination fee, and the GT S convertible will set you back $325,350. The drop-top has a four-layer soft top that's offered in seven colors, and it opens or closes in less than 19 seconds at up to 31 mph. It does a great job of blocking out sound and the elements.
Between the exterior and interior colors and the options, there are more than 46 million ways to build a Conti GT. And if you can afford a Continental GT S, you could just go with a standard silver or black paint and black, gray or tan leather.
But forget that. Have fun with the Conti GT S. Design it to your taste, then have fun driving and showing off what is unquestionably one of the most beautiful grand tourers on the planet.