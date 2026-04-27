- What's new: Gas prices are hitting record highs across the country.
- Why it matters: More and more shoppers are looking for fuel-efficient hybrid SUVs.
- Edmunds says: These are some of the best, most fuel-efficient picks for SUVs today.
Gas Is Expensive! Here Are Some of the Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs on Sale Today
These SUVs combine the best fuel economy with real practicality
As gas prices seem to climb ever higher, more and more shoppers are looking for fuel-efficient vehicles — specifically, SUVs. If you're looking for a practical SUV that goes big on gas savings, here are some of our favorites. These are the seven most fuel-efficient SUVs on sale right now, and we've ranked them by their EPA-estimated combined fuel economy ratings. These are hybrids — not fully electric SUVs — and we've excluded plug-in hybrids as well.
Kia Niro
53 mpg combined
The Kia Niro leads this group by delivering hybrid-like thrift in a small SUV package. It is sized for city-friendly driving but still offers the cargo flexibility people expect from a crossover, and at Edmunds, we like that it feels thoughtfully designed and generously equipped for the money. However, keep in mind that the Niro is more about efficiency and value than speed, and it is offered only with front-wheel drive and modest performance compared to other models.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
43 mpg combined
If you are looking for an efficient SUV without stepping too far outside the mainstream, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the answer. It has the familiar compact-SUV formula of a roomy cabin, a useful cargo area, and available all-wheel drive, but it pairs that with standout fuel economy. Our editors like that it is quick for a hybrid and easy to recommend to a wide range of buyers, even if the ride can feel a little firm compared to some rivals and the interior a touch chintzy in places.
Kia Sportage Hybrid
43 mpg combined
Matching the RAV4 Hybrid on fuel economy, the Kia Sportage Hybrid brings a slightly different personality. It stands out with a roomy interior and a comfortable, quiet cabin that makes it especially appealing for small families. We liked its smooth ride and strong everyday usability during our test, and we can safely say that it is one of the better examples of an SUV that does not make efficiency feel like a compromise. Plus, its blend of turbo power and hybrid fuel economy makes it one of the best crossovers to drive.
Lexus UX 300h
43 mpg combined
The Lexus UX 300h is the luxury entry on this list, though it is also one of the smallest. It is best viewed as an upscale subcompact crossover for singles or couples who want premium trim and excellent fuel economy more than maximum passenger room. We really enjoyed its refined front-seat environment and easygoing driving manners, but people who regularly use the back seat or haul a lot of cargo may find it tighter than they'd want.
Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid
42 mpg combined
Toyota’s Corolla Cross Hybrid is a straightforward choice for people who want something small, efficient, and easy to live with. It sits below the RAV4 in size, which makes it easier to park and maneuver, while the hybrid setup gives it better response than the regular Corolla Cross — it also rides better than the gas-only model because of a different rear suspension setup. We think that added punch helps make it more appealing, though some competitors feel roomier and a bit more polished inside.
Honda CR-V Hybrid
40 mpg combined
The Honda CR-V Hybrid earns its place in this list by blending strong fuel economy with the traits that matter most to everyday drivers. It offers a roomy interior, easy entry and exit, and the kind of cargo space that works well for errands, road trips, and family use. The CR-V keeps ranking high in our tests because it is comfortable, practical, extremely easy to use on the inside and maintains Honda's great track record for building cars you actually enjoy driving.
Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
38 mpg combined
Rounding out the list is the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, a compact SUV that balances efficiency with a lot of everyday usefulness. It has a roomy cabin, a generous set of standard features, and a ride quality that leans toward comfort rather than sportiness. Our editors have been impressed by how complete the Tucson Hybrid feels overall, and that broad mix of space, value, and fuel economy is what makes it such a strong choice for non-enthusiast shoppers.