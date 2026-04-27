Gas Is Expensive! Here Are Some of the Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs on Sale Today

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

43 mpg combined

If you are looking for an efficient SUV without stepping too far outside the mainstream, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the answer. It has the familiar compact-SUV formula of a roomy cabin, a useful cargo area, and available all-wheel drive, but it pairs that with standout fuel economy. Our editors like that it is quick for a hybrid and easy to recommend to a wide range of buyers, even if the ride can feel a little firm compared to some rivals and the interior a touch chintzy in places.