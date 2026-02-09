Acura ADX vs. Mini Countryman: Which Entry-Level Luxury SUV Is Better?

The ADX's tech setup is similarly straightforward. Sure, the 10.2-inch display isn't exactly impressive (you get a bigger screen in a Nissan Kicks), but at least it comes with great software. The ADX we tested includes Google Built-In, which brings Google Maps, the Google voice assistant, and the ability to download your favorite third-party apps like Spotify.

We also love the ADX's optional 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system — it packs a huge punch in such a small SUV. The bummer is that both the Google services and the good audio system are only available on the top-spec A-Spec with the Advance package. So, to get this SUV's best features, you have to pay top dollar.

Among the ADX's lesser qualities, one thing hurts it the most: The ADX is very, very slow. We're not looking for an extra-small luxury SUV to be a rocketship, but the ADX's 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder pumps out only 190 horsepower. That means a 0-to-60-mph time of 9.4 seconds in our testing. A Toyota Prius is 1.3 seconds quicker.

In the real world, the ADX feels every bit that leisurely. And when you need to get it up to speed, the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) keeps the engine's revs high, making it quite noisy. In our full rating, the ADX gets the lowest score possible for interior noise, vibration and harshness. Some extra sound deadening would do wonders. And if you think this slow, underpowered nature results in good fuel economy, the ADX's 27 mpg combined is just average within its class.