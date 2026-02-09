- The Acura ADX and Mini Countryman S both cost about $45,000 and are about the same size.
- The Acura is super slow, but the Mini has a harsh ride.
- Which one do we prefer? Read on to find out.
Acura ADX vs. Mini Countryman: Which Entry-Level Luxury SUV Is Better?
The Acura ADX is a newcomer to the extra-small SUV space. Does that mean it's the better buy?
The extra-small luxury SUV category has come a long way in recent years, stepping up its game in a big way. If you're looking for an entry-level SUV from a luxury brand, the options are your disposal are more plentiful than ever before.
Among those choices is the Acura ADX, a new product for the brand that looks to steal some people away from more established cars — like the Mini Countryman, for example. Both of these SUVs cost about $45,000, and they come with all-wheel drive and similar cargo space. These competitors look closely matched on paper, but in the end, there's one clear winner.
2nd place: Acura ADX
- Edmunds rating: 5.6/10
- The good: Easy-to-use controls; great audio system
- The bad: It’s very slow. And loud.
For its first attempt at an SUV in this size category, Acura chose to base the ADX heavily on its corporate cousin, the Honda HR-V. Generally, this is a practice we don't mind, but in this case, it's the ADX's fatal flaw. The ADX feels far too much like an economy car and not something from a luxury brand.
There are some positives to report. Luxury brands can sometimes overcomplicate their interiors, but thankfully, Acura didn't fall into this trap. The ADX's controls are very easy to use — everything from changing the air conditioning to activating cruise control is a simple press of a button or turn of a dial. This may not sound like much, but you'd be surprised by how many cars overcomplicate these simple tasks.
Inside, you won't find any exciting or innovative materials like you will in a BMW X1 or Volvo XC40, but the seats are comfy in both rows and there's decent space all around. Up front, there's a bit more breathing room, but adults can still fit in the second row without issue. Back there, you get air vents, two USB ports, and that's about it.
The ADX's tech setup is similarly straightforward. Sure, the 10.2-inch display isn't exactly impressive (you get a bigger screen in a Nissan Kicks), but at least it comes with great software. The ADX we tested includes Google Built-In, which brings Google Maps, the Google voice assistant, and the ability to download your favorite third-party apps like Spotify.
We also love the ADX's optional 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system — it packs a huge punch in such a small SUV. The bummer is that both the Google services and the good audio system are only available on the top-spec A-Spec with the Advance package. So, to get this SUV's best features, you have to pay top dollar.
Among the ADX's lesser qualities, one thing hurts it the most: The ADX is very, very slow. We're not looking for an extra-small luxury SUV to be a rocketship, but the ADX's 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder pumps out only 190 horsepower. That means a 0-to-60-mph time of 9.4 seconds in our testing. A Toyota Prius is 1.3 seconds quicker.
In the real world, the ADX feels every bit that leisurely. And when you need to get it up to speed, the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) keeps the engine's revs high, making it quite noisy. In our full rating, the ADX gets the lowest score possible for interior noise, vibration and harshness. Some extra sound deadening would do wonders. And if you think this slow, underpowered nature results in good fuel economy, the ADX's 27 mpg combined is just average within its class.
1st place: Mini Countryman
- Edmunds rating: 6.1/10
- The good: Good-looking design; tons of features for the money
- The bad: Circular infotainment screen; firm ride quality
The Countryman is the least mini of the Mini lineup, which is now down to just two models. (The other is the Cooper.) This particular Countryman S is part of our One-Year Road Test fleet, where we keep the car for a year and live with it every day. So far, we have 19,000 miles on this Mini's odometer and counting, and our staff has some mixed opinions on the SUV. But here, against the ADX, the Countryman puts on a good show.
We love the look of the Countryman. And while it does share some components with the BMW X1, the Mini has an identity uniquely its own. Our car’s green exterior paint over its tan/orange/blue interior is really something. Nobody can fault Mini for being boring — if you like a little extra spice in your aesthetic, the Countryman is calling your name.
Backing up the Countryman's fun look is an impressive set of features. For under $45,000 (including destination charge), you’re getting an extra 51 hp and 116 lb-ft of torque and the same 27 mpg combined. The Mini also comes with hands-free highway assist, something the Acura doesn't offer.
The Mini's extra power helps it crush the ADX in our testing. The Countyman S All4 (all-wheel drive) hit 60 mph in 6.1 seconds — that's more than 3 seconds quicker than the Acura. The Mini is punchier in every situation while also being quieter.
It does have some faults, though. That circular screen might look very cool, but it's not exactly functional. Changing the fan speed or turning on your heated seat requires several steps to click through and takes your eyes off the road for too long. And when Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is fired up, the display is a small square in the middle of the screen. It looks silly. The Mini could also use comfier front seats and a more compliant ride.
But even with its quirks and comfort imperfections, we'd take the Countryman over the ADX in a heartbeat. It's a better SUV, with more power and luxury at a reasonable price. It's not our top pick in this category, but the Countryman proves it's still better than a newcomer.
Photos by Ryan Greger
Edmunds testing
2025 Mini Countryman S All4
2025 Acura ADX A-Spec Advance
|Engine
|2.0-liter turbo inline-four
|1.5-liter turbo inline-four
|Power
|241 hp
|190 hp
|Torque
|295 lb-ft
|179 lb-ft
|Transmission
|seven-speed dual-clutch auto
|continuously variable automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|all-wheel drive
|Fuel economy (city/highway/combined)
|24/32/27 mpg
|25/30/27 mpg
|Weight
|3,752 pounds
|3,590 pounds
|0-30 mph
|2.5 seconds
|3.9 seconds
|0-45 mph
|4.0 seconds
|6.4 seconds
|0-60 mph
|6.1 seconds
|9.4 seconds
|0-75 mph
|8.9 seconds
|13.5 seconds
|Quarter mile
|14.4 seconds @ 97.3 mph
|17.0 seconds @ 84.4 mph
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.91 g
|0.96 g
|60-0 mph braking
|109 feet
|121 feet
|Sound level at idle
|43.8 dB
|40.9 dB
|Sound level at 70 mph
|65.4 dB
|63.9 dB
|Sound level at full throttle
|70.6 dB
|71.9 dB
|Price as tested
|$44,295
|$46,050