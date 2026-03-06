- BMW Alpina debuts its final and most luxurious XB7.
- One engine, one fully loaded spec, and two exclusive color options.
- Production is limited to just 120 units for the U.S. and Canada.
BMW Alpina XB7 Manufaktur Is a Limited-Run Farewell for the Opulent SUV
Alpina's first new BMW-era model is a 631-hp, 120-unit send-off edition of its flagship three-row SUV
BMW is sending off the current Alpina XB7 with the limited 2026 BMW Alpina XB7 Manufaktur, a 120-unit special edition for the U.S. and Canada that arrives with more meaning than the usual appearance package. It's also the first Alpina model to emerge since BMW formally brought the brand under its own umbrella at the start of 2026. This luxury three-row SUV is both a farewell to the current XB7 and the car that starts a brand-new era for the former tuning firm turned corporate arm.
One fully equipped spec, unique paint finishes
BMW says every Manufaktur model will be produced in one fixed and fully loaded configuration, so buyers won't spend much time playing with the options list. The only real choice comes down to paint — Frozen Alpina Green or Frozen Alpina Blue, two matte finishes the automaker says have never been offered on the XB7 before. These Manufaktur models also get the famed BMW Alpina pin stripping, which almost never graces American-bound Alpinas. It's a nod to classic Alpinas, and so cool that it might justify the huge asking price.
Both are paired with blacked-out exterior trim, signature 23-inch Alpina wheels, soft-touch leather, walnut trim, second-row captain's chairs, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and even a pair of matching Alpina-branded weekender bags. That all sounds fitting for a six-figure luxury SUV and a proper send-off for the XB7.
The same great V8 under the posh skin
Under the skin, the formula stays virtually unchanged. The Manufaktur keeps the Alpina-tuned 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 631 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, along with an eight-speed automatic transmission, air suspension, and rear-wheel steering. BMW says it will hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds, which is a startling pace for a large three-row SUV, even if our testing shows it was a touch slower at 4.2 seconds. It also keeps a standard trailer hitch with a 7,500-pound tow rating, a reminder that the XB7 still does real SUV duty even when it's dressed like a collector piece.
Alpina-specific tuning, active roll stabilization, and stiffer rear suspension components are meant to keep body lean in check without making the ride harsh, while rear-wheel steering helps the big three-row SUV feel easier to maneuver in tight spaces and more stable on the highway. Drivers can also switch between Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ modes, depending on whether they want a relaxed cruise or a sharper response.
It's the end of the road for the current XB7
In terms of pricing, the regular Alpina XB7 is already a very expensive and posh place to start. For 2026, the standard Alpina XB7 starts at $157,550 including destination, while BMW lists the X7 xDrive40i at $89,050 and the X7 M60i at $116,550. For the Manufaktur edition, the single fully equipped specification wears a $181,550 sticker.
The XB7 first entered production at BMW's Spartanburg, South Carolina, plant in 2020, marking a notable expansion for Alpina-built BMWs, and an Alpina XB7 later became the 7 millionth BMW assembled in the U.S. Now this Manufaktur edition serves as the closing chapter, marking the end of road for the Alpina XB7, with production set to start in September 2026 and deliveries expected closer to the end of 2026.