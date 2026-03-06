BMW Alpina XB7 Manufaktur Is a Limited-Run Farewell for the Opulent SUV

One fully equipped spec, unique paint finishes

BMW says every Manufaktur model will be produced in one fixed and fully loaded configuration, so buyers won't spend much time playing with the options list. The only real choice comes down to paint — Frozen Alpina Green or Frozen Alpina Blue, two matte finishes the automaker says have never been offered on the XB7 before. These Manufaktur models also get the famed BMW Alpina pin stripping, which almost never graces American-bound Alpinas. It's a nod to classic Alpinas, and so cool that it might justify the huge asking price.

Both are paired with blacked-out exterior trim, signature 23-inch Alpina wheels, soft-touch leather, walnut trim, second-row captain's chairs, a Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and even a pair of matching Alpina-branded weekender bags. That all sounds fitting for a six-figure luxury SUV and a proper send-off for the XB7.