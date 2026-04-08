2026 Chevy Tahoe vs. Cadillac Escalade: Is the Luxury SUV Worth the Extra?

Fuel efficiency is nearly identical for the two behemoths, with just 1 mpg difference across the board when equipped with 4WD. Neither is particularly stellar at fuel-sipping, so drivers should expect to get cozy with their gas cards. That said, on a full 24-gallon tank of gas the Tahoe can go 408 miles with RWD and 384 miles with AWD; plus, Chevrolet says the diesel is good for up to 624 miles per tank. The Escalade's gas tank is the same size as the Tahoe's, but won't go quite as far thanks to the weight penalty and single-mpg disadvantage.

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Passengers won't notice any difference in headroom or legroom between the Tahoe and Escalade; the dimensions are the same. Both SUVs offer the driver and passenger lots of space for comfort. The Tahoe can seat seven, eight or nine depending on the configuration of the second row, while the Escalade maxes out at eight passengers.

The Escalade has a (very) slight advantage over the Tahoe — only 0.4 cubic feet — with the third row stowed away, but the Tahoe wins the cargo race overall with a full 2.2 cubic feet more when you put down every back seat. However, the Escalade is stuffed with small storage options while the Tahoe's is disappointingly limited.

Inside the plusher cabin of the Escalade, road noise is distinctly less than in the Tahoe. In testing, we found the Tahoe's windshield to be a bothersome source of noise, as is the rear climate system. Chevrolet chose to upholster the base Tahoe in cloth, while it's no surprise the Escalade is covered in synthetic leather. Both models can be upgraded with leather cabins. Heated front and outboard seats and a heated steering wheel are standard in the Cadillac SUV, while those features are optional for the Tahoe.