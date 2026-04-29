BMW iDrive Is Dead! Long Live BMW iDrive With Amazon Alexa AI

AI. Boundless screen real estate. No buttons. BMW is clearing the whole bingo card of automotive interior design trends with its new flagship 7 Series. The car doesn't even have a central rotary dial as a redundant control scheme for its multimedia system anymore, a feature BMW pioneered on the infamous "Bangle Butt" 7 Series back in 2001.

I've been on the record countless times saying these all-digital, no-physical interiors are simply more distracting, less usable, thinly veiled examples of cost-cutting. (Touch displays are cheap, and it costs less to pay a software engineer to develop digital buttons once than to build physical alternatives thousands of times.) Most of the Edmunds staff agrees. Plus, I loved using the crystal iDrive dial in the pre-refresh 7 Series as my personal $100,000 fidget spinner.

All those usability concerns still hold true with the new 7 Series, yet it might actually work. BMW may have removed some physical controls, but it's introduced a different redundancy as an alternative to touch inputs. One of the big differences for the new 7 Series and BMW's other recent releases is the integration of a large language model (LLM), Amazon's Alexa+. This isn't anything new — Audi and Mercedes-Benz voice assistants use ChatGPT integration. But if it's executed well, this could be an even better option than physical buttons and knobs.