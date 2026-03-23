2028 Chevy Blazer Is Sticking to Gasoline. Here's What We Know

The 2028 Chevy Blazer's V6 is probably long gone

Our spy photographers confirmed the gas-engine Blazer is returning, thanks to some new photos of it in camouflage. The styling here appears to be more conventional. When it comes to looks, the new Blazer will likely be much more in line with the current Chevy Trax than it will be with the now-dead Chevy Camaro, the car the last Blazer shared its styling ethos with.

There's also a very good chance that this refresh kills the V6 that currently powers the Blazer. With almost all of GM's smaller products using the corporately devised 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, there is an extremely good chance this is what Chevy will put under the hood of the new Blazer when it makes its debut.

Either that, or Chevy is working on a new turbocharged engine to replace the now relatively old turbo-four (which appears in everything from the Colorado to the Traverse). The Blazer will likely continue to be offered with front- or all-wheel drive, and there's a good chance Chevy doesn't play too much with the trim offerings either — a more streamlined lineup makes sense and allows Chevy to focus on emphasizing value.