2028 Chevy Blazer Is Sticking to Gasoline. Here's What We Know

Chevy will continue with its two-Blazer strategy

2028 Chevy Blazer spy shots
  • The gas-powered Chevy Blazer is coming back for 2028. 
  • The EV Blazer didn't move the game forward the way it was supposed to, so it's going back to gas. 
  • The Blazer will continue to compete with other midsize SUVs like the Honda Passport and Kia Sorento.

The Chevy Blazer is sticking with gas for 2028. The move to redo the gas Blazer makes sense, mostly because the current EV Blazer hasn't sold in strong enough numbers to be a true replacement for the gas car. The current car isn't particularly inspiring beyond its unconventional styling, so Chevy needs to get this right. 

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2028 Chevy Blazer spy shots

The 2028 Chevy Blazer's V6 is probably long gone

Our spy photographers confirmed the gas-engine Blazer is returning, thanks to some new photos of it in camouflage. The styling here appears to be more conventional. When it comes to looks, the new Blazer will likely be much more in line with the current Chevy Trax than it will be with the now-dead Chevy Camaro, the car the last Blazer shared its styling ethos with.

There's also a very good chance that this refresh kills the V6 that currently powers the Blazer. With almost all of GM's smaller products using the corporately devised 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, there is an extremely good chance this is what Chevy will put under the hood of the new Blazer when it makes its debut. 

Either that, or Chevy is working on a new turbocharged engine to replace the now relatively old turbo-four (which appears in everything from the Colorado to the Traverse). The Blazer will likely continue to be offered with front- or all-wheel drive, and there's a good chance Chevy doesn't play too much with the trim offerings either — a more streamlined lineup makes sense and allows Chevy to focus on emphasizing value.  

2028 Chevy Blazer spy shots

Super Cruise might come, too 

The gas-only Blazer will get a new interior, and we hope there's new design language on the way for the interior. But perhaps more importantly than a newer interior is the potential for Super Cruise to come to a much lower price point in the Chevy lineup than before. Chevy has worked to democratize its eyes-on, hands-off driver assist tech for years, and it makes sense that the new Blazer would feature the software. 

There's still time before the new Blazer hits the road, but we're hoping Chevy takes the SUV to new heights and finally makes it competitive with the rivals from Subaru, Honda and Hyundai. 

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Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

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