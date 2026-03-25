Lexus GX vs. Toyota Land Cruiser: Is Luxury Worth It?

The current Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 550 are built on the same chassis, they share very similar dimensions and they’re even built in the same plant. However, they both have offer very different characteristics in the midsize SUV segment. One is decidedly less plush than the other, and the price reflects that disparity.

Discontinued in 2021 after a solid run that started in the 1990s, Toyota's Land Cruiser is back as a hybrid for a new generation. The Lexus GX has always been the LC's luxe alternative, and in 2026 it's powered by a V6 and has plenty of get-up-and-go. Rumors are swirling about a potential hybrid setup for the next GX, but that remains to be seen.

That's why this comparison will focus on the base versions of both models. Read on to see how power, fuel, economy, packaging, and features differ between the Toyota and the Lexus SUVs.