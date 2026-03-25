Lexus GX vs. Toyota Land Cruiser: Is Luxury Worth It?

Same frame, distinct differences: A side-by-side comparison of the GX 550 and Land Cruiser base models

Land Cruiser vs Lexus GX
  • Toyota’s Land Cruiser is a revival of the brand's iconic model and is equipped as standard with a hybrid powertrain.
  • The Lexus GX is built on the same frame as the Land Cruiser, but with a plusher interior and more gas-only power.
  • Is the Land Cruiser enough, or is the Lexus GX and all its luxury goodies the one you really want?

The current Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 550 are built on the same chassis, they share very similar dimensions and they’re even built in the same plant. However, they both have offer very different characteristics in the midsize SUV segment. One is decidedly less plush than the other, and the price reflects that disparity.

Discontinued in 2021 after a solid run that started in the 1990s, Toyota's Land Cruiser is back as a hybrid for a new generation. The Lexus GX has always been the LC's luxe alternative, and in 2026 it's powered by a V6 and has plenty of get-up-and-go. Rumors are swirling about a potential hybrid setup for the next GX, but that remains to be seen. 

That's why this comparison will focus on the base versions of both models. Read on to see how power, fuel, economy, packaging, and features differ between the Toyota and the Lexus SUVs.

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2026 Toyota Land Cruiser front 3/4

Does a hybrid make the Land Cruiser better?

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2026 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing in Ashburn, VA
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 Spec
Toyota Land Cruiser
Lexus GX
Engineturbocharged 2.4-liter inline-4 and single electric motorturbocharged 3.4-liter V6
Horsepower326 hp349 hp
Torque465 lb-ft479 lb-ft
Transmissioneight-speed automatic10-speed automatic
Drive type4WD4WD
Fuel economy23 mpg combined (22 city/25 hwy)17 mpg combined mpg (15 city/21 hwy)

The Land Cruiser is powered by a modern hybrid system, which Toyota does very well. Every Land Cruiser has a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a single motor, which bridges the gap often due to turbo lag. However, while the powertrain is smooth and responsive, it's a bit anemic for highway passing.

Lexus' GX sticks to its gas-only roots with a powerful turbo 3.4-liter V6 good for 349 horsepower (23 more horses than the Land Cruiser) and 479 lb-ft of torque. Drivers won't have any trouble accelerating or passing in the GX, and its zero-to-60 time is quicker than the Toyota's as well. Body roll is a bit more than it should be.  

At the pump, the Land Cruiser pulls way ahead with an EPA-estimated combined fuel efficiency rating of 23 mpg. Compare that to 17 mpg combined in the GX, which is on par with a bulky Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

2026 Toyota Land Cruiser dash

Land Cruiser vs. GX: Interior disparity

The Land Cruiser and GX are nearly identical in length and width, but the Toyota wins this battle with more front legroom and equal second-row legroom and a larger standard cargo area than the Lexus includes. Taller middle-seat passengers will be happier in the GX, which holds a whopping 3.8-inch headroom advantage over the Land Cruiser.

Cargo space is comparable between the two SUVs at base level. Upgrading the GX to the Overtrail or Overtrail+ trims costs $15,000 or more to access the most room for gear and luggage. In total, the top GX can swallow 8.4 more cubic feet of cargo than the Land Cruiser.

Cabin luxury is where these two models diverge. Choosing a base Land Cruiser 1958 means a disappointing amount of hard, cheap-feeling plastics, so pick the upgraded version for better materials and features like heated, ventilated and power-adjustable synthetic leather seats. The Premium package adds niceties like a chilled center console to keep beverages cold, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, and more. The GX starts off with plush synthetic leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a well-designed cabin.

2026 Lexus GX front interior
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Spec
Toyota Land Cruiser
Lexus GX
Headroom (1st/2nd/3rd row)40.1 in/39.3 in/NA39.4 in/43.1 in/35.5 in
Legroom (1st/2nd/3rd row)43 in/36.7 in/NA41.2 in/36.7 in/37.9 in
Number of seats55 (Overtrail or Overtrail+ trims); 7 (Premium and Luxury trims)
Cargo volume (all seats in place)46.2 cu ft10.3 cu ft (3 rows); 45.6 cu ft (2 rows)
Cargo volume (2nd row folded)82.1 cu ft90.5 cu ft (Overtrail, Overtrail+); 40.2 cu ft (Premium, Luxury)
Cargo volume (all rows folded)N/A76.9 cu ft (Premium, Luxury)

The Land Cruiser and GX come with plenty of safety tech

A 14-inch infotainment touchscreen is standard in the GX, while the base 1958 Land Cruiser starts you off with a relatively small 8-inch infotainment screen. Upgrading the Toyota brings a 12.3-inch infotainment screen to the party. Both SUVs include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Audiophiles will want to note that the Lexus includes a 10-speaker audio system while an upgrade is required for a similar setup in the Toyota.

Toyota and Lexus are generous when it comes to safety features, and both models include forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic warning. More sensors and camera upgrades are available as add-ons.

Trims and pricing

Starting at $59,095 (including destination fees), the Land Cruiser comes in two trims: 1958 and Land Cruiser. (A Land Cruiser Land Cruiser? Don't ask us why.) Pricing starts at for the Lexus GX at $67,735 and the total cost ratchets up to $84,200 through its six trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail and Overtrail+.

2026 Lexus GX rear 3/4

Toyota does throw in a handy ToyotaCare maintenance plan good for two years or 25,000 miles and is paired with two years of roadside assistance. LexusCare, on the other hand, covers only the first two services in the first year or 10,000 miles; included roadside assistance lasts four years.

Lexus offers better comprehensive warranty coverage — four years or 50,000 miles for the basic warranty, six years or 70,000 miles for the powertrain, and eight years or 100,000 miles of coverage for hybrid components. Plus, wheel alignment and balancing are covered for 12 months or 12,000 miles and the rust-through guarantee is six years or unlimited miles. The Toyota comes with three years or 36,000 miles of basic coverage, five years or 60,000 miles for powertrain, and eight years or 100,000 miles for hybrid components, 10 years and 150,000 miles for the hybrid battery in 10 California emissions-following states, and corrosion perforation guarantee of five years or unlimited miles (whichever comes first).

What does the $8,000-plus price difference get you? The Lexus includes more standard equipment, more available equipment, more power, more premium materials and a better warranty. However, the Toyota has more off-road options and better fuel economy in a good-looking package. Which you choose depends on personal preferences and needs, but the bottom line here is that the Land Cruiser is the better value for the money.

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Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

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