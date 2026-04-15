The Infiniti QX50 Is Coming Back in 2028, Based on the Nissan Rogue Hybrid

— Yokohama, Japan

Infiniti killed the QX50 SUV and its crossover-coupe counterpart, the QX55, last year. But Nissan's luxury brand won't be out of the lucrative compact luxury SUV space for long. During an event in Japan this week, Nissan executives confirmed a new QX50 will arrive in 2028, and it'll use the company's new E-Power hybrid system, which launches in the 2027 Rogue.

Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier said Infiniti will add a new model to its lineup each year. This year, we get the QX65, in 2027, it's the new Skyline-based Q50 sedan, and in 2028, the QX50. We don't think the swoopy-roofed QX55 will come back; the QX65 will surely satisfy those niche customers' needs.