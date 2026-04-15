- What's new: Infiniti will bring back the QX50, its compact luxury SUV.
- Why it matters: The QX50 will use the Nissan E-Power hybrid system that launches in the 2027 Rogue Hybrid.
- Edmunds says: The compact luxury SUV segment is huge. The new QX50 will compete with the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and more.
The Infiniti QX50 Is Coming Back in 2028, Based on the Nissan Rogue Hybrid
Elsewhere in Infiniti's lineup, the QX80 will get a big update, and the QX60 could die
— Yokohama, Japan
Infiniti killed the QX50 SUV and its crossover-coupe counterpart, the QX55, last year. But Nissan's luxury brand won't be out of the lucrative compact luxury SUV space for long. During an event in Japan this week, Nissan executives confirmed a new QX50 will arrive in 2028, and it'll use the company's new E-Power hybrid system, which launches in the 2027 Rogue.
Nissan Americas chairman Christian Meunier said Infiniti will add a new model to its lineup each year. This year, we get the QX65, in 2027, it's the new Skyline-based Q50 sedan, and in 2028, the QX50. We don't think the swoopy-roofed QX55 will come back; the QX65 will surely satisfy those niche customers' needs.
Meunier said the QX50 will be built in the U.S. — in Tennessee, specifically — and it'll share its underpinnings with the 2027 Nissan Rogue Hybrid. That means the QX50 will get Nissan's new E-Power tech, where a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine acts as a generator for a small battery that powers two electric motors. Meunier said that while the Rogue will eventually offer a non-hybrid option, the QX50 will only be offered with E-Power and all-wheel drive.
Infiniti's other SUVs will get updates in the near future too. The full-size QX80 will get a small update later this year, with a new performance-oriented version with a higher-output version of its twin-turbo V6. The QX60 is due for a refresh too, though when the Nissan Xterra-based body-on-frame SUVs arrive in 2029 and 2030, the QX60 might go away.