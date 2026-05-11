Power and fuel economy

All Equinoxes and Terrains are powered by the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and the output figures are identical from one brand to the next. Opting for front- instead of all-wheel drive lowers the powertrain's torque number on both models.

Front-wheel-drive versions of both use a continuously variable automatic transmission, whereas the all-wheel-drive SUVs get an eight-speed automatic. The CVT, by the way, is a good enough reason to spring for the all-wheel-drive model. That wrong will be righted for the 2027 model year, when the front-wheel-drive setup will also get a conventional eight-speed auto. That change may also allow GM to give FWD Equinoxes and Terrains the 1.5-liter four's full torque output, as the CVT is likely the limiting factor in the equation. At the Edmunds test track, an AWD Equinox managed an 8.7-second sprint from 0 to 60 mph; expect the same tepid performance from the Terrain.

There's little difference between these little utes' fuel economy numbers, although the Equinox has a slight edge, likely because its edges are less sharp; the Terrain's boxy shape is handsome but not as aero-friendly. The EPA figures also show that there's only a minor penalty for choosing AWD over FWD. Note that the Equinox we tested fell short of its 26 mpg combined number in real-world testing.