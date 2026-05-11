- The Equinox compact SUV is Chevy's best-selling model that's not a pickup truck.
- GMC sells its own take on the same platform as the Terrain.
- Despite their unique looks, they're very similar under the skin.
2026 Chevy Equinox vs. GMC Terrain: Is Luxury Worth It?
Which of these compact SUVs from GM is ultimately the better deal?
You might not know it by looking at them, but the GMC Terrain and the gas-powered Chevy Equinox are actually built on the same platform. Think of it as the car's bone structure. This is not the same practice as "badge engineering" from the '90s and early 2000s, when the cars shared everything save, well, the badge. In 2026 platforms are shared to simply take advantage of economies of scale, but the results look different, have different feature sets, and have totally different interior vibes.
If GMC is Professional Grade, does that mean the Chevy version is for amateurs? I intend to find out with this comparison of important specs, Edmunds test results, and the all-important sticker price. Read on for help deciding between these two very similar GM SUVs.
Power and fuel economy
All Equinoxes and Terrains are powered by the same turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and the output figures are identical from one brand to the next. Opting for front- instead of all-wheel drive lowers the powertrain's torque number on both models.
Front-wheel-drive versions of both use a continuously variable automatic transmission, whereas the all-wheel-drive SUVs get an eight-speed automatic. The CVT, by the way, is a good enough reason to spring for the all-wheel-drive model. That wrong will be righted for the 2027 model year, when the front-wheel-drive setup will also get a conventional eight-speed auto. That change may also allow GM to give FWD Equinoxes and Terrains the 1.5-liter four's full torque output, as the CVT is likely the limiting factor in the equation. At the Edmunds test track, an AWD Equinox managed an 8.7-second sprint from 0 to 60 mph; expect the same tepid performance from the Terrain.
There's little difference between these little utes' fuel economy numbers, although the Equinox has a slight edge, likely because its edges are less sharp; the Terrain's boxy shape is handsome but not as aero-friendly. The EPA figures also show that there's only a minor penalty for choosing AWD over FWD. Note that the Equinox we tested fell short of its 26 mpg combined number in real-world testing.
Spec
Chevrolet Equinox
GMC Terrain
|Engine
|turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|175 hp
|175 hp
|Torque
|184-205 lb-ft
|184-203 lb-ft
|Transmission
|continuously variable/eight-speed automatic
|continuously variable/eight-speed automatic
|Drive type
|FWD/AWD
|FWD/AWD
|Fuel economy
|26-27 combined mpg (25-26 city/29 hwy)
|25-27 combined mpg (24-26 city/26-28 hwy)
Interior and cargo space
The "different look, same guts" routine continues inside. GMC's cabin aesthetic is blocky; Chevy's is more organic. Both come with cloth upholstery and manually adjustable seats in their base forms. Ritzier materials are available on upper trims, but only the Terrain offers genuine leather seating surfaces and only on the top-spec Denali.
More identical measures here. Only legroom differs, and only slightly, with GMC fractionally behind Chevy's figures. The headroom ranges account for the optional sunroof in both models — the smaller numbers are for sunroof-equipped Equinoxes and Terrains. And despite their differing exterior styling, even the cargo totals match between these two. So far, it's basically a dead heat.
Spec
Chevrolet Equinox
GMC Terrain
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|38.2-40 in / 37.8-39.2 in
|38.2-40 in / 37.8-39.2 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|40.9 in / 39.9 in
|40.6 in / 39.2 in
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|29.8 cu ft
|29.8 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|63.5 cu ft
|63.5 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
The biggest functional difference between these two relates to their infotainment setups. Chevy includes an 11.3-inch landscape-oriented screen, while GMC uses a portrait screen measuring 15 inches. The underlying software is similar, and both get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. An 11-inch digital gauge cluster is standard across the board for both.
Standard safety systems are another copy-paste. The Equinox and Terrain come with forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian and cyclist braking, side cyclist alert, Blind Zone steering assist, lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, rear cross-traffic braking, reverse automatic braking, GM's vibrating Safety Alert Seat and adaptive cruise control. A few more items — a surround-view camera system, rear pedestrian alert, traffic sign recognition — are also available.
Trims and pricing
Chevy offers the Equinox in three trim levels: LT, Activ and RS. The least expensive model, a front-wheel-drive LT, starts at $30,795. Both the RS and Active start at $35,595. Switching to all-wheel drive costs $2,000 regardless of trim level.
The Terrain is available in three trims of its own: Elevation, AT4 and Denali. The entry-level Elevation, the only trim offered with front-wheel drive, has a base price of $32,195, and all-wheel drive carries the same $2,000 price. A rugged-looking Terrain AT4 runs $41,395, while the top-shelf Denali asks $43,895. Note that almost everything that makes a Denali a Denali, except for leather upholstery, is available on the Equinox. Load up the Chevy with optional extras and it passes $42,000.
The cost of Professional Grade styling and a larger touchscreen? Apparently $1,400. I'll say what I usually say at the conclusion of these comparisons: Pick between the two based on styling, dealer proximity and the deals. And if you have to have fancy trimmings, the Terrain Denali is the most luxurious option here, and frankly, we like the Terrain's interior design just a little bit more overall.