Volvo Returns to RWD, Brings More Range to XC40 And C40 Recharge in 2024

The new Single Motor Extended Range C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge now have an equally new 248-horsepower permanent magnet motor on the rear axle paired to the brand’s 82-kWh battery pack. According to the Swedes, the more energy-dense battery and motor combination create more efficiency, which nets the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge some 297 miles and 293 miles of range, respectively. On top of that, the new battery enables faster 200-kW DC charging. You should be able to charge from 10% to 80% battery capacity in as little as 28 minutes (though you shouldn't expect this speed in less than ideal conditions).

Rear-drive variants aren’t being given all the attention, however. Volvo’s Twin-Motor AWD cars also benefit from more energy-dense packaging. Volvo has new 255-hp rear-axle motors for these trims, with those accompanied by a new 147-hp motor on the front axle. Now, the Haldex-style AWD Volvo became known for (which biases the front axle) works in reverse. The front motor is only fed power when the car’s various systems deem it necessary as a way to conserve energy.

Rounding out the changes are some new 19-inch wheels that are more aerodynamic than previous designs, as well as some new colors. Volvo hasn’t specified what these new colors are, but we’re hoping they’re fun and not as drab as a Swedish police drama.