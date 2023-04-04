Volkswagen Confirms the End Of Internal Combustion Engine Development

In an interview with German outlet Automobilewoche, Volkswagen brand chief Thomas Schäfer has confirmed the inevitable. The eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf will be the brand's last wholly combustion engine-motivated Golf. This news reaches beyond the Golf, however. The end of combustion engine development at Volkswagen means the end of development for all gas-powered Volkswagens. It is important to note the end of development does not mean that these cars will stagnate and not receive updates — mechanically or otherwise.

"With that, the car is set [with the current engine] until the end of the decade. Then we have to see how this segment develops," he said.

In his interview, the VW head reiterated his plan for the brand. By 2030, Volkswagen wants 80% of its sales in Europe to be electric models, with 55% of North American sales also to be electric. Globally, that will equate to electric sales of somewhere around 50%. Schaefer was clear that this is not the end of the line for the Golf, which is arguably VW's best-known model on sale today. The name will stick around for a future electric model that could debut sometime in 2028.

While the brand is set to launch 10 new EVs by 2026, it is clear VW does not want to back away from the gas engine just yet. The brand will still use its combustion engines in current models, but the engines will likely not receive meaningful mechanical updates. Just about the only reasonable exception would be to make these motors more fuel-efficient for however long they remain in use.

For enthusiasts, this is good news. Both the Golf GTI and Golf R use the brand's omnipresent EA888 four-cylinder engine, and its fate has recently been under speculation given VW's electrification strategy. For now, at least, the EA888 will continue to power the brand's sportiest offerings, and that isn't likely to change for some time.