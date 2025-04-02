Mario Kart World, Other Nintendo Switch 2 Racing Games Look Creative and Fun

Nintendo held an hourlong showcase for the upcoming Switch 2 today, and we noticed a fair amount of racing games planned for the company’s new console. Top of mind is Mario Kart World, the first new mainline installation in the series since 2014’s Mario Kart 8, but it’s not the only title that caught our eye.

Among the big three video game publishers — Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft — Nintendo has never been the home for racing game lovers. Mario Kart has been a mainstay since the Super Nintendo era, but Nintendo has never had a simulation racer akin to Sony’s Gran Turismo on PlayStation or Microsoft’s Forza Motorsport, or an epic open-world racing game like Forza Horizon. The latter changes soon.

Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World, set to release the same day as the Switch 2 on June 5, introduces dramatic changes to the Mario Kart formula that’s been in place since 1992. The big pivot is an open-world structure. Instead of just driving on individual tracks, players can explore a massive interconnected map scattered with activities, in addition to more traditional but tweaked grand prix sets of races and a new knockout battle royale mode.

The racing changes, too. Track conditions now change based on weather and time of day. Racers can now grind rails, execute wall rides, and even drive into the open back of a rocket-powered semi truck mid-race and run over their foes.

New items allow racers to balloon in size to bash other racers out of the way, chuck hammers to slow them down, and change outfits to … look cute. Races now include up to 24 racers, double the starting grid of the last Mario Kart game.