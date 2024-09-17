When an automaker updates a vehicle partway through its lifecycle, it often starts with refreshing the bumpers, grille, headlights, and taillights before moving inward. Toyota decided to focus on the cabin and keep the exterior the same. A comfortable interior is the reason you buy a minivan, so we can't argue with the logic. The 2025 enhancements start with new interior colors and veneers, including an attractive warm beige and black two-tone upholstery treatment on upper trim levels. A fifth-generation wireless charging pad comes on every model, and all but one USB port are upgraded to the USB-C standard.

Also included: Advanced Rear Seat Reminder

The 2025 Sienna is the first vehicle to feature Toyota's Advanced Rear Seat Reminder, which uses a cabin sensor to check for movement inside the vehicle. Once certain conditions are met (broadly, once a driver exits the car and locks the doors), the system will activate and monitor the cabin. If it detects movement — say, from a child accidentally left in the car — the hazard lights will flash and the horn will eventually sound. After a few minutes, if an owner has opted into the Safety Connect connected services suite, they will receive a text message and push notification from the Toyota app. If there's still no response from the owner, the system will alert emergency services. It's Toyota's way of reducing the number of people and pets who are injured or die as a result of heatstroke from being left in a car accidentally. Note that users can temporarily or permanently disable this standard feature if they choose.