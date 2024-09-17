- Toyota updates the Sienna for 2025, focusing on interior enhancements.
- Every model gets a new touchscreen and infotainment system.
- A new advanced rear-seat reminder system will alert you should you accidentally leave a person or animal in the car.
- Promised as far back as 2021, a vacuum and fridge are finally available.
2025 Toyota Sienna Changes and Pricing
The new touchscreens are neat, too
With a standard hybrid powertrain and available all-wheel drive, the Toyota Sienna was already one of the go-to choices if you wanted a minivan, and upgrades for the 2025 model make it even more desirable. Every 2025 Toyota Sienna now comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an upgraded wireless charging pad, and an advanced rear-seat reminder system that scans for movement inside the van. Here's everything in store for the updated people mover.
When an automaker updates a vehicle partway through its lifecycle, it often starts with refreshing the bumpers, grille, headlights, and taillights before moving inward. Toyota decided to focus on the cabin and keep the exterior the same. A comfortable interior is the reason you buy a minivan, so we can't argue with the logic. The 2025 enhancements start with new interior colors and veneers, including an attractive warm beige and black two-tone upholstery treatment on upper trim levels. A fifth-generation wireless charging pad comes on every model, and all but one USB port are upgraded to the USB-C standard.
Also included: Advanced Rear Seat Reminder
The 2025 Sienna is the first vehicle to feature Toyota's Advanced Rear Seat Reminder, which uses a cabin sensor to check for movement inside the vehicle. Once certain conditions are met (broadly, once a driver exits the car and locks the doors), the system will activate and monitor the cabin. If it detects movement — say, from a child accidentally left in the car — the hazard lights will flash and the horn will eventually sound. After a few minutes, if an owner has opted into the Safety Connect connected services suite, they will receive a text message and push notification from the Toyota app. If there's still no response from the owner, the system will alert emergency services. It's Toyota's way of reducing the number of people and pets who are injured or die as a result of heatstroke from being left in a car accidentally. Note that users can temporarily or permanently disable this standard feature if they choose.
Fridge and vacuum are finally available
When Toyota unveiled the current-generation Sienna, the venerable minivan was supposed to come with a fridge and vacuum on upper trim levels. But then the supplier of the items closed, and neither made their way to production models.
At long last, both features will appear on the 2025 Sienna. They're optional on the Limited and standard on the Platinum, and both are housed at the back of the central armrest console. The FridgeBox should come in handy when the kiddos are looking for a cool, refreshing beverage after a grueling soccer practice, while the vacuum will help clean up the mess from their snacks (and keep you from wheeling out the wet/dry vac for minor crumb spillage).
Rounding out the Sienna's tech upgrades is a revised touchscreen. The standard unit on the LE measures 8 inches diagonally (actually an inch smaller than last year), but every other model comes with a 12.3-inch screen. Both screens feature the newest version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia System.
Model
2025 pricing (including $1,450 destination charge)
2024 pricing (including $1,450 destination charge)
Difference
|LE FWD
|$40,635
|$39,135
|$1,500
|LE AWD
|$42,635
|$41,135
|$1,500
|XLE FWD
|$45,445
|$44,445
|$1,000
|XLE AWD
|$47,445
|$46,445
|$1,000
|XSE FWD
|$48,090
|$46,695
|$1,395
|XSE AWD
|$48,980
|$47,585
|$1,395
|Woodland Edition AWD
|$51,875
|$50,075
|$1,800
|Limited FWD
|$51,650
|$51,395
|$255
|Limited AWD
|$53,650
|$53,395
|$255
|Platinum FWD
|$57,595
|$54,595
|$3,000
|Platinum AWD
|$58,355
|$55,355
|$3,000