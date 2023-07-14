- BMW's M8 Competition and Ford's Shelby GT500 aren't natural rivals, but aren't you curious?
- We put these two head-to-head in this new episode of Edmunds' U-Drags.
- It's an epic battle of German V8 muscle vs. American V8 hustle.
Drag Race! The BMW M8 Competition and Shelby GT500 Duke It Out
American vs. German muscle
The BMW M8 Competition and Ford's Shelby GT500 might both be high-power, high-performance coupes, but they're anything but predictable rivals. The Bimmer couples blistering performance with continent-crushing comfort, and the Mustang pairs surprising handling with a pumped-up version of Ford's classic pony car package. That said, these two do both share one thing: big V8s that make a lot of horsepower. The way they deliver that performance, however, is very different. So we did what anyone in our position would want to do — we lined them up for a drag race.
But not just any ordinary drag race. We pit these two against each other in Edmunds U-Drags, our unique head-to-head competition format where we race two cars down a drag strip, turn 'em around, and race them back to the start/finish line all in one go. The BMW's all-wheel-drive system and sophisticated traction management helps it off the line, but the Shelby is the far more powerful of the two, with an almost 150-horsepower advantage. Will the Mustang or the Bavarian bruiser claim victory? Check out the video here to find out.
Edmunds says
There are no losers here, only which big V8 battleship you prefer.