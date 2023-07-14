Skip to main content
Drag Race! The BMW M8 Competition and Shelby GT500 Duke It Out

American vs. German muscle

BMW M8 and Shelby GT500 group shot
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • BMW's M8 Competition and Ford's Shelby GT500 aren't natural rivals, but aren't you curious?
  • We put these two head-to-head in this new episode of Edmunds' U-Drags.
  • It's an epic battle of German V8 muscle vs. American V8 hustle.

The BMW M8 Competition and Ford's Shelby GT500 might both be high-power, high-performance coupes, but they're anything but predictable rivals. The Bimmer couples blistering performance with continent-crushing comfort, and the Mustang pairs surprising handling with a pumped-up version of Ford's classic pony car package. That said, these two do both share one thing: big V8s that make a lot of horsepower. The way they deliver that performance, however, is very different. So we did what anyone in our position would want to do — we lined them up for a drag race.

But not just any ordinary drag race. We pit these two against each other in Edmunds U-Drags, our unique head-to-head competition format where we race two cars down a drag strip, turn 'em around, and race them back to the start/finish line all in one go. The BMW's all-wheel-drive system and sophisticated traction management helps it off the line, but the Shelby is the far more powerful of the two, with an almost 150-horsepower advantage. Will the Mustang or the Bavarian bruiser claim victory? Check out the video here to find out.

Edmunds says

There are no losers here, only which big V8 battleship you prefer.

