The BMW M8 Competition and Ford's Shelby GT500 might both be high-power, high-performance coupes, but they're anything but predictable rivals. The Bimmer couples blistering performance with continent-crushing comfort, and the Mustang pairs surprising handling with a pumped-up version of Ford's classic pony car package. That said, these two do both share one thing: big V8s that make a lot of horsepower. The way they deliver that performance, however, is very different. So we did what anyone in our position would want to do — we lined them up for a drag race.

But not just any ordinary drag race. We pit these two against each other in Edmunds U-Drags, our unique head-to-head competition format where we race two cars down a drag strip, turn 'em around, and race them back to the start/finish line all in one go. The BMW's all-wheel-drive system and sophisticated traction management helps it off the line, but the Shelby is the far more powerful of the two, with an almost 150-horsepower advantage. Will the Mustang or the Bavarian bruiser claim victory? Check out the video here to find out.