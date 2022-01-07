TRACK TESTED: 2022 Subaru BRZ Is What a Sports Car Should Be

Spinning, chirping and stopping

Launching a car with a manual transmission isn't the easiest thing to do, but when you do it correctly, it is very satisfying. Now, while the BRZ doesn't make a ton of power or torque (228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft, to be exact), it also doesn't have the widest rear tires, so you still need to be wary of wheelspin. Our best runs came by launching the BRZ from 4,500 rpm with only the slightest feathering of the clutch while feeding in full power. That generates just enough wheelspin to avoid bogging the engine, but not enough to overspin the tires and spoil the run. Our test notes will take it from here.

"Gotta watch the tach, as the engine spins pretty quickly, and the shift warning (red flash and beep) happens RIGHT before you smack the rev limiter. The 1-2 shift gets a hard chirp out of the tires. Eyes back to the tach, since a 2-3 shift is required to hit 60. That gets a little shimmy from the rear, but no loss of traction. Love the 3-4 shift. Gearbox is notchy and takes a good yank/shove to move the lever through quickly, but it's a better experience than in the previous-generation BRZ. Always positive and never worried about getting the wrong gear or part of the gate."

Our quickest run to 60 mph was over in 6.1 seconds (5.7 seconds when you subtract 1 foot of rollout) and the quarter mile went by in a respectable 14.5 seconds at 96.9 mph. As with all of the cars we test, these acceleration numbers were corrected for atmospheric conditions at the time of testing.

If there was one complaint from our driver, it was the sound of the engine, "Doesn't sound like any engine I want to hear, but it's not an ugly sound. And I could do without the electronic enhancement." Hey, we gotta carp about something.

Jumping to the brakes, the BRZ's lightweight and grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires helped produce a drama-free stop from 60 mph in a pretty short 106 feet. While more serious sports cars and a few muscle-y SUVs can do it in a shorter distance, it's important to remember that the BRZ is running on much narrower tires than any of those vehicles. We like the short, firm stroke of the brake pedal, but after a few laps on our handling loop we did start to feel a bit of fade setting in. Serious drivers will probably want better pads and higher-performance brake fluid.