Tested: The 2022 BMW M5 CS Punches Physics in the Mouth

"On the first run, the M5 was still getting heat into its carbon-ceramic brakes and tires, but it stopped very well with excellent control. After that, the M5 stopped just under or just over 100 feet from 60 every time. If the front tires were wider, or if it came with the optional Pirellis, it could probably have done a bit better. But as it is, the M5 offers exceptional confidence and stability. Stops are drama-free. Pedal feel is good and the M5 gets into the meat of its stopping power before you get to the halfway point of the stroke. These stops didn't faze it and I'm pretty sure a day at the track wouldn't either. Carbon-ceramic everything, please."

Now to the skidpad and handling loop. Seriously, you're gonna want to keep personal items to a minimum if you're gonna drive it hard.

"It's a good idea to make sure the tires have just a bit of heat in them before going for a run at the skidpad. Halfway through the first lap of the skidpad, the M5 took me for a bit of a wild ride and needed some serious steering correction to keep from spinning out. Welcome to the party! Once up to temp, hoo boy. Again, we can't just shrug our shoulders at the fact this is a 4,100-pound sedan pulling well over a G on the skidpad. Initial turn-in is quick, but the M5 offers no real steering feel and I find the weighting to be far too light even in the sportiest mode. It's the same story in the M3, M4 , X3 M and X4 M. Ugh. In short, BMW's steering feel kind of stinks these days. But that doesn't mean the M5 doesn't have some stick. Balance is excellent and the throttle is well tuned, offering precision and immediacy without being twitchy. It just takes some time, and a bit of trust, to confidently approach its limits.The ridiculous-looking seats do good work here too. The tires put up a good fight, but the somewhat narrow 255 section front tires overheat after a few laps and grip begins to taper off. Even then, the M5 fades into light understeer and lets you tidy things up with a light lift of the throttle. This car is seriously impressive. There's a Drift mode, but I wouldn't dare — not unless I had the space and three sets of spare tires. A monster. I'd love to see this thing just eating everything up on a track day."

We don't know who asked for a race-car version of the M5 in Bavaria, but we're glad they did.