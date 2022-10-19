Toyota Ups the 2023 Corolla’s MPG, Performance and Tech

The 2023 Toyota Corolla compact sedan has gotten a series of updates that make it more powerful, even more economical and safer. Not only that, but there's also some fresh new looks and a simplification of the lineup. For 2023, the new Corolla is available in three trims: LE, SE, and XSE. Gone is the previous entry-level L-badged Corolla.

On the outside, the 2023 Corolla is recognizable thanks to its reprofiled front and rear bumpers, new (and slightly angrier) LED daytime running lights that are now featured across the lineup, and 18-inch gloss graphite-colored alloy wheels on the SE and XSE trims. The SE and XSE also feature a gloss mesh pattern used in the lower portion of the front grille and a new black rear diffuser at the bottom of the rear bumper.

In what can best be described as some fowl artistic license, Toyota says the new headlights are "reminiscent of the eyes of a bird of prey." That'll give 2023 Corolla owners something to, erm, squawk about.