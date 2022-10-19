Toyota Ups the 2023 Corolla’s MPG, Performance and Tech

- The 2023 Toyota Corolla now has 169 horsepower under the hood as standard.
- An 8-inch touchscreen is standard, along with some new optional interior goodies.
- Every 2023 Corolla comes with the Toyota Safety Sense suite of safety items.
The 2023 Toyota Corolla compact sedan has gotten a series of updates that make it more powerful, even more economical and safer. Not only that, but there's also some fresh new looks and a simplification of the lineup. For 2023, the new Corolla is available in three trims: LE, SE, and XSE. Gone is the previous entry-level L-badged Corolla.
On the outside, the 2023 Corolla is recognizable thanks to its reprofiled front and rear bumpers, new (and slightly angrier) LED daytime running lights that are now featured across the lineup, and 18-inch gloss graphite-colored alloy wheels on the SE and XSE trims. The SE and XSE also feature a gloss mesh pattern used in the lower portion of the front grille and a new black rear diffuser at the bottom of the rear bumper.
In what can best be described as some fowl artistic license, Toyota says the new headlights are "reminiscent of the eyes of a bird of prey." That'll give 2023 Corolla owners something to, erm, squawk about.
The 139-horsepower 1.8-liter four-cylinder that previously served as the Corolla sedan's base powertrain was relatively miserly when it came to using fuel but was equally stingy when it came to delivering anything resembling peppy acceleration. To remedy that, the 2023 Corolla sedan now comes standard with a 169-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder that was once optional on higher trims.
That engine is coupled to a continuously variable automatic transmission, and Toyota says the 2023 Corolla sedan shaves a full 2 seconds off its 0-60 mph time. Keep in mind, however, that in our testing, it took a 2019 XSE-spec Corolla with the more powerful engine (the same one that's now standard across the range) 8.8 seconds to reach 60 mph from a dead stop. That's not exactly what you'd call brisk, so don't expect face-melting acceleration from any Corolla that doesn't feature a GR badge on its rump.
Perhaps more impressive than the extra horsepower is the added bonus of extra efficiency. The 2023 Corolla returns an EPA-estimated 32 mpg in city driving and 41 mpg on the highway while running on a diet of regular unleaded. For comparison, the 2022 Corolla sedan returned a best of 30 mpg city and 38 mpg on the highway.
There is more to the 2023 Corolla than what's under the hood. An 8-inch touchscreen is now standard on all trims and features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The XSE trim level benefits from a new 7-inch fully digital gauge cluster, while the SE and LE trims have to settle for a smaller 4.2-inch display that rests between old-timey physical gauges. Audiophiles will be pleased to hear that a JBL sound system is an option on the SE and XSE trims, while rear occupants with charge-starved phones will appreciate the addition of two standard USB-C ports.
Lastly, but potentially the most enticing to buyers with safety on their minds, the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 bundle of safety items is standard on every Corolla sedan. It comes with updated versions of features like lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, road sign recognition and automatic high-beam headlights. Newly added optional safety gear includes a proactive driving assistance system.
The 2023 Corolla has a base price of $22,645, including a $1,095 destination fee. At the top of the range, the Corolla XSE rings in at $27,795. Pricing is on par with rival compact sedans such as the Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte and Nissan Sentra. Expect to see the new Corolla in Toyota dealerships by the end of the year.
The updated 2023 Toyota Corolla is a win-win for car shoppers who appreciate good fuel economy along with more bang for their buck when it comes to straight-line performance and features.