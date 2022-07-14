Toyota Ditches Avalon and Replaces It With Funky, High-Riding 2023 Crown

The 2023 Crown will be available in XLE, Limited and Platinum grades — all of which are hybrids and feature all-wheel drive. The XLE and Limited are driven by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that powers the front wheels, plus an electric motor at the rear axle. Toyota isn't saying how much power this system produces, but there are a number of other Toyota and Lexus vehicles that use this powertrain. Based on the output of these other vehicles, we expect this version of the Crown to make between 219 and 246 horsepower — and we've overheard Toyota employees mentioning 236 hp in the Crown ... The system is matched with a continuously variable automatic transmission, a pairing that, Toyota says, should achieve 38 mpg in the EPA's combined driving cycle. It's worth noting that the outgoing Avalon Hybrid produces 215 hp and achieves 43-44 mpg in combined driving, according to the EPA.

The Crown Platinum is a completely different beast. Like the recently unveiled Lexus RX 500h, the Platinum replaces the naturally aspirated four-cylinder with a turbocharged 2.4-liter unit. The result is a big boost to power, with a total output listed at 340 hp. The transmission also switches to a traditional six-speed automatic, and adaptive dampers are added to offer the driver a choice between sporty and comfortable driving characteristics.

All the Platinum's performance enhancements come at a serious penalty to fuel economy. Toyota estimates this version of the Crown will return 27 mpg in combined driving — a fairly unimpressive figure compared to other sedans with non-hybrid powertrains. The current Avalon V6, for instance, produces a bit less power and has a 26 mpg combined estimate, as does the BMW 540i with its marginally less potent turbocharged inline-six. On paper, the Crown Platinum's powertrain seems heavy and overengineered without much benefit to the driver compared to other options.

How's the Crown's interior?