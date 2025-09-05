2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Flaunts Its 39-Inch Hyperscreen

Mercedes' largest screen to date uses 1,000 individual LEDs

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV interior
  • This is our first look at the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC electric SUV's interior.
  • A 39.1-inch high-res touchscreen spans the width of the dashboard.
  • The electric GLC will go on sale sometime in 2026.

Go figure: The company that coined the term "Hyperscreen" is now launching yet another wildly oversized in-car display. Making its debut in the 2027 GLC electric SUV, Mercedes' next Hyperscreen is a 39.1-inch dashboard-spanning high-resolution display comprised of more than 1,000 individual LEDs and will be the largest Mercedes has ever shipped in a car.

A key point of differentiation: Mercedes' existing Hyperscreen setup — which is available in the electric EQE and EQS sedans — is actually comprised of three displays integrated into one housing. The new GLC's Hyperscreen, however, is one continuous display. Mercedes-Benz says its new digital real estate can be split into two display areas and has matrix backlight technology so information displayed on the passenger side can be hidden from the driver to reduce overall distraction.

2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV interior

In addition to the Hyperscreen, Mercedes-Benz gave us our first look at a few other GLC EV details, including the circular, backlit air vents that are integrated into the 39.1-inch display's housing. We can also (kind of) see the center console that'll stretch between the two front passengers, which Mercedes says comes with "elegant cup holders" and a pair of wireless smartphone chargers.

Now that we've seen the 2027 GLC EV's grille and most of its interior, it won't be long before the entire SUV is fully revealed. That'll happen in the coming days; the new GLC electric SUV will debut during the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, this weekend.

by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

