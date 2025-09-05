2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Flaunts Its 39-Inch Hyperscreen

Go figure: The company that coined the term "Hyperscreen" is now launching yet another wildly oversized in-car display. Making its debut in the 2027 GLC electric SUV, Mercedes' next Hyperscreen is a 39.1-inch dashboard-spanning high-resolution display comprised of more than 1,000 individual LEDs and will be the largest Mercedes has ever shipped in a car.

A key point of differentiation: Mercedes' existing Hyperscreen setup — which is available in the electric EQE and EQS sedans — is actually comprised of three displays integrated into one housing. The new GLC's Hyperscreen, however, is one continuous display. Mercedes-Benz says its new digital real estate can be split into two display areas and has matrix backlight technology so information displayed on the passenger side can be hidden from the driver to reduce overall distraction.