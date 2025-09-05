- This is our first look at the 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC electric SUV's interior.
- A 39.1-inch high-res touchscreen spans the width of the dashboard.
- The electric GLC will go on sale sometime in 2026.
2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Flaunts Its 39-Inch Hyperscreen
Mercedes' largest screen to date uses 1,000 individual LEDs
Go figure: The company that coined the term "Hyperscreen" is now launching yet another wildly oversized in-car display. Making its debut in the 2027 GLC electric SUV, Mercedes' next Hyperscreen is a 39.1-inch dashboard-spanning high-resolution display comprised of more than 1,000 individual LEDs and will be the largest Mercedes has ever shipped in a car.
A key point of differentiation: Mercedes' existing Hyperscreen setup — which is available in the electric EQE and EQS sedans — is actually comprised of three displays integrated into one housing. The new GLC's Hyperscreen, however, is one continuous display. Mercedes-Benz says its new digital real estate can be split into two display areas and has matrix backlight technology so information displayed on the passenger side can be hidden from the driver to reduce overall distraction.
In addition to the Hyperscreen, Mercedes-Benz gave us our first look at a few other GLC EV details, including the circular, backlit air vents that are integrated into the 39.1-inch display's housing. We can also (kind of) see the center console that'll stretch between the two front passengers, which Mercedes says comes with "elegant cup holders" and a pair of wireless smartphone chargers.
Now that we've seen the 2027 GLC EV's grille and most of its interior, it won't be long before the entire SUV is fully revealed. That'll happen in the coming days; the new GLC electric SUV will debut during the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, this weekend.