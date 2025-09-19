- The Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Kia EV9 offer two takes on a shared electric SUV formula.
- The EV9 is quicker and better to drive overall.
- However, the Ioniq 9 offers clever interior features and longer driving range.
Hyundai Ioniq 9 vs. Kia EV9: Which 3-Row Electric SUV Is Best?
Hyundai and Kia's electric siblings go head-to-head, with one clear favorite
Hyundai and Kia are two brands from the same overarching company, so their vehicles often share a lot of common parts and features. We thought that might make it difficult to pick a winner when comparing the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and Kia EV9, two electric SUVs that utilize the same basic architecture. But once we put the two through our full round of testing, a clear favorite emerged.
2nd place: Kia EV9
- Edmunds Rating: 8.3/10
- The good: The best-driving EV of the pair
- The bad: Less range and cargo space than the Hyundai
Since its debut in 2024, the Kia EV9 has won many accolades, including Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV in both 2024 and 2025 and our coveted Best of the Best award in 2024. And though it falls just short of the Ioniq 9 in this comparison, we still think it's a super-stinkin'-good electric SUV.
Despite having 40 fewer horsepower than the Ioniq 9 (379 hp vs. 422 hp), the EV9 GT-Line is ever so slightly quicker in our 0-60 mph acceleration test, mostly due to the fact that Kia's SUV is about 200 pounds lighter. The Kia impresses with its handling and agility, too; where the Ioniq 9 can occasionally feel floaty and vague, the Kia has a much stronger sense of athleticism that inspires confidence on the road.
Both the Ioniq 9 and EV9 have tons of space in the first and second rows, with seats that can fully recline (and even extend a footrest). But the Kia gets extra credit for its mesh headrests that we want to rip out and put in every single car we drive. They're supportive and ventilated, keeping you nice and comfortable. It's a little thing, but considering these two SUVs are so closely related, it makes a big difference.
1st place: Hyundai Ioniq 9
- Edmunds Rating: 8.4/10
- The good: Excellent range and space-age style
- The bad: Vague, floaty on-road manners
The Ioniq 9's battery pack is about 10% larger than the EV9's: 110.3 kWh vs. 99.8 kWh. As you might expect, that gives the Hyundai more range. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, the Ioniq 9 covered 349 miles, besting the Kia's 306-mile showing. The Ioniq 9 charges faster, too; in the Edmunds EV Charging Test, Hyundai's SUV was able to add 606 miles of range per hour, compared to the Kia's 543 miles.
The Hyundai Ioniq 9 one-ups the Kia for a few other reasons, like the menu in the touchscreen that lets you electronically raise or lower all of the SUV's second- or third-row seats — a major convenience boon. The Ioniq 9 offers slightly more cargo space behind its third row than the Kia, with 21.9 cubic feet of room compared to 20.2 cubes. But because of the way the cargo area is shaped, we were able to fit an extra piece of large luggage in the Ioniq 9 (the kind you'd have to check at the airport) without issue. There's better small-item storage inside this SUV, too.
In the end, you really can't go wrong with either of these familial EVs. But for our money, the Ioniq 9 takes the cake. Might there be a new Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV?
Photos by Ryan Greger