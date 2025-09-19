Hyundai Ioniq 9 vs. Kia EV9: Which 3-Row Electric SUV Is Best?

2nd place: Kia EV9

Edmunds Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 The good: The best-driving EV of the pair

The best-driving EV of the pair The bad: Less range and cargo space than the Hyundai

Since its debut in 2024, the Kia EV9 has won many accolades, including Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV in both 2024 and 2025 and our coveted Best of the Best award in 2024. And though it falls just short of the Ioniq 9 in this comparison, we still think it's a super-stinkin'-good electric SUV.

Despite having 40 fewer horsepower than the Ioniq 9 (379 hp vs. 422 hp), the EV9 GT-Line is ever so slightly quicker in our 0-60 mph acceleration test, mostly due to the fact that Kia's SUV is about 200 pounds lighter. The Kia impresses with its handling and agility, too; where the Ioniq 9 can occasionally feel floaty and vague, the Kia has a much stronger sense of athleticism that inspires confidence on the road.