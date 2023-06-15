Toyota is building a new, nearly $50 million facility dedicated to evaluating batteries for electric and electrified vehicles, the automaker announced last week. This laboratory will be constructed at Toyota's research and development center in York Township, Michigan, which is about an hour from Detroit.

Toyota also revealed that an upcoming three-row electric SUV will be manufactured at its Georgetown, Kentucky, assembly plant starting in 2025. The new battery lab will support research for the Georgetown facility, as well as Toyota's battery plant being built in in North Carolina.

Level 2 and Level 3 charging, power sources and infrastructure are on the docket for the lab, and chassis dynamometers are in the process of an upgrade for battery evaluations at the company's York Township and Ann Arbor, Michigan, locations.