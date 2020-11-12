The Three Things You Should Know About the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

If You've Owned One, You'll Likely Own Another

Automotive manufacturers love to tout owner loyalty statistics, since repeat customers are a sure sign you're doing something right. That's especially true when your customers have the ability to purchase nearly any other luxury car brand under the sun. Well, Mercedes claims 80% of its Western European buyers will purchase another Benz and 70% of its North American customers will do the same. To geeks like us, that's impressive. And if you're like us (and we know you are) you're wondering how that compares to pickup-truck loyalty. Well, according to this survey, 41% of Toyota truck buyers were not willing to consider another brand, compared to 28% of Chevrolet truck buyers and 27% of Ford truck buyers.

Edmunds Says

While we find these facts fascinating, we wouldn't recommend you try to recite this kind of information on a first date. For all the latest facts and figures on the 2021 Mercedes S-Class, make sure you keep it set to Edmunds.