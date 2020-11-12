The Three Things You Should Know About the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

- Being aerodynamic doesn't mean you have to be ugly.
- Steering — it's not just for the front wheels.
- How's this for loyalty?
When a car has been around for near-as-makes-no-difference five decades, there's bound to be enough trivia to bore not only your friends but your family and their neighbors, too. Well, if you love automotive trivia as much as we do, you're in luck. The next-generation 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is here, and it is chock full of factoids. Here are three that you absolutely need to know.