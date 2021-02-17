Three Intriguing Tech Features on the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4

We're still in the early stages of electric vehicles, which means that the average customer is looking to make a statement with his or her car and likely wants to show off its tech. It's clear that the upcoming 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 is one to keep an eye on if you're in the market for a high-tech EV.

Volkswagen recently released two YouTube videos highlighting a number of the ID.4's noteworthy features. Here are three that caught our attention.

ID. Light keeps the beat

The ID. Light is a thin strip of 54 multi-colored LEDs at the top of the dashboard. Volkswagen says it was designed to be visible in the driver's peripheral vision, as well as at certain angles from outside the vehicle. The headline news is that ID. Light pulsates in time with the vehicle assistant's digitized speech — that's the Knight Rider part — but it also moves directionally to indicate an upcoming turn from your navigation and even glows different colors to indicate the current charge status.

ID. Cockpit keeps your eyes on the road

One of the issues our editors have had with Tesla vehicles is that all the information and controls are off to the driver's side in a single touchscreen, which can lead to distraction and frustration on the road. In the ID.4 this issue appears to be remedied by the "ID. Cockpit," a small screen above the steering wheel that contains all the pertinent driving information. One thoughtful feature is its ability to move with the steering column, which means the top of the wheel won't obstruct your view. On the right side of this screen, you'll find a unique gear selector. Twist it clockwise for drive and counterclockwise for reverse.

LED exterior lighting announces your presence

LED technology has powered some cool-looking exterior lighting in recent years, but the ID.4's premium lighting package (standard on the upper Pro S trim level) still stands out. It includes a thin LED strip that surrounds the headlights, wraps around into the front grille and illuminates the Volkswagen badge. This motif extends to the rear of the ID.4, giving it a cohesive look all around. You also get a set of self-leveling LED projector headlights. Opinions are divided among our editors as to whether the premium lighting package is too much of a good thing, but count me in the "I want" column.

Edmunds says

We'll have more insight into whether these features deliver on their promise as we get closer to the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4's release date. In the meantime, be sure to check out our latest ID.4 overview for more detailed information.