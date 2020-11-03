These Three 2021 Ford Bronco Features Are Pointless and Here's Why

Electronics and hose water don't mix.

Doors are better left bolted on.

Mount your camera outside, please.

Lest you think we're just picking on Ford, we should note that many manufacturers have been known to talk up some new features with questionable, uh, value. But the 2021 Ford Bronco will clearly be a card-carrying member of this club. We can't say we've been surprised to see a few gimmicky features touted in various 2021 Bronco press releases. Let's take a look at what they are and why we think they're kinda useless.

Gimmick #1: Drain Holes in the Floor

The idea of putting drain plugs in the interior to facilitate easy cleanup isn't a new one. But in this day and age, when about 80% (or more) of a vehicle's interior controls are electrical in nature, it's probably not the best idea to turn a hose on inside your Bronco — even if you do point it at the floor. Ford touts this feature as something that makes it "simple, fast and painless" to clean up after an adventure, but we think everyone's better off with some decent all-weather floor mats (which you can take out and hose off in your driveway), a damp sponge and a towel to dry everything off. We've been in some pretty muddy and sloppy conditions over the years, but never once have we needed to douse our interior with water to the point where drain holes would actually help.