State Of the Muscle Car: Where Will America’s Car Go From Here?

The Dodge Challenger (and Charger)

Three paths have emerged for the three muscle car kings of America. Ford is set to continue as-is for at least the next several years. The Mustang is popular enough to do so. Chevy is headed off into the unknown — or the great beyond — with the Camaro, and electrification can’t be ruled out. Dodge, then, is on the middle path. Its muscle car will continue on like Ford’s, but electrification is a certainty.

The Challenger and its sedan counterpart, the Charger, have proven to be massively popular. In the eyes of some, the two are the last “true” muscle cars — with more power than sense and hilarious names like Demon and Hellcat adorning the most powerful models. Dodge has certainly worked hard to cultivate that image. While the brand has killed the Charger and Challenger as we know them, and likely the Hemi V8 along with them, Dodge has made it clear what’s coming next.

This year, it unveiled the Dodge Charger Daytona Concept. It previews the future of the muscle car from Dodge’s point of view. The concept launched as a high-powered, all-wheel-drive electric coupe with multiple power output levels depending on trim. It's likely we’ll see a similar structure emerge when the Daytona Concept’s production-ready version debuts. Given how fleshed-out the trim hierarchies and technical details are, we’re willing to bet this is how the Charger and Challenger will be carried into the future.

Where does the muscle go from here?

The muscle car segment is scattered to the wind and most signs point to electrification. Rumors of a hybridized Mustang are still floating around the internet. Dodge, for its part, is charging headfirst into the electrified future, while Chevy has cast doubt on the future of the Camaro. It’s impossible to know what the muscle car will look like in 20 years, but we have a pretty good indication of what the next 10 will look like, and they’ll certainly be very different from what we had just a few years ago.