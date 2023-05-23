- Volkswagen's significantly updated Atlas starts at $39,075.
- The Cross Sport remains slightly cheaper, at $38,065.
- VW's refresh adds significant features like ventilated seats, the new Peak Edition trim, and more.
The Volkswagen Atlas Costs a Pretty Penny More for 2024
It used to be the cheapest car in its segment, but at $39,075 for 2024 that's all over
For 2024, the Volkswagen Atlas got some new looks and a new interior paired with an updated powertrain. Now, Volkswagen has announced pricing for the recently updated Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport. The cheapest Atlas money will buy starts at $39,075. For a little less, you can have yourself a Cross Sport, starting at $38,065. For a little context, the 2023 Atlas started at $36,445.
The lineup starts with the Atlas SE, and prices for all trims rise by $1,900 for Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel drive. This year, SE models now get IQ.Drive as standard, which is the brand’s driver assistant suite with features like adaptive cruise control. Other standard features include 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, 45-watt fast-charging USB ports, a heated steering wheel, and heated and ventilated front seats. In all, the SE models are very well equipped.
Volkswagen adds a sort of pseudo-trim for some models like the Atlas. Officially, it calls this the SE with Technology, and it starts at $43,015. For another $1,200 you can add a panoramic sunroof, and another $695 adds second-row captain’s chairs. Other notable changes for this trim include a USB-C port to power dash cameras in the rearview mirror, 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, and front and rear light bars.
Essentially, the new Peak Edition can be classified as an SE with Technology trim. We’ve covered the Atlas Peak Edition already, which joins the lineup of six trims for the standard Atlas. However, there are some key differences for its $47,905 MSRP. Here AWD is standard and the wheels shrink back to 18 inches to make room for standard all-terrain tires. Peak Edition models get their own special branding, colors and exterior decor as well.
Topping out the Atlas lineup is the SEL Premium R-Line, starting at $58,805. Like the Peak Edition, AWD is standard, as is everything else we've mentioned here. Notable features include a Harman Kardon sound system and park assist.
Like all Atlas models, the Cross Sport’s 4Motion system will run you $1,900 where it isn’t included already. Thankfully, Volkswagen has kept things simple, as each Cross Sport trim offers largely the same features as its Atlas twin, just with more coupe-like styling in place of the standard Atlas' extra boxy profile. Pricing for the SE trim is set at $38,065 MSRP. That figure rises to $42,005 MSRP for the SE with Technology, and again to $48,785 for the SEL trim. Given the two are so similar, pricing for options reflects that — the sunroof still runs buyers a cool $1,200.
Notably, there is no Peak Edition — hence the missing sixth trim — for the Cross Sport. Instead, the lineup is rounded out by the SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line, priced at $50,235 and $52,795, respectively.
Pricing for this year stays relatively competitive as well, Volkswagen is within a few thousand dollars of its competition at almost any trim level. For example, both the 2023 Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot start at roughly $36,000.
Edmunds says
Volkswagen keeps the Atlas lineup competitive this year despite a pretty hefty price bump. While that does no longer make the Atlas the cheapest car in its segment, the pricing bump is thanks to a new interior and a slightly expanded lineup in the form of the Peak Edition. We rated the Atlas an 8 out of 10 in 2023, and the new changes should only help to keep the three-row SUV relevant against its competitors.