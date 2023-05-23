Volkswagen adds a sort of pseudo-trim for some models like the Atlas. Officially, it calls this the SE with Technology, and it starts at $43,015. For another $1,200 you can add a panoramic sunroof, and another $695 adds second-row captain’s chairs. Other notable changes for this trim include a USB-C port to power dash cameras in the rearview mirror, 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, and front and rear light bars.

Essentially, the new Peak Edition can be classified as an SE with Technology trim. We’ve covered the Atlas Peak Edition already, which joins the lineup of six trims for the standard Atlas. However, there are some key differences for its $47,905 MSRP. Here AWD is standard and the wheels shrink back to 18 inches to make room for standard all-terrain tires. Peak Edition models get their own special branding, colors and exterior decor as well.

Topping out the Atlas lineup is the SEL Premium R-Line, starting at $58,805. Like the Peak Edition, AWD is standard, as is everything else we've mentioned here. Notable features include a Harman Kardon sound system and park assist.