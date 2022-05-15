The New 2023 Nissan Z: Faster and Better in Almost Every Way

How does the Z drive?

We traveled to Las Vegas for our initial drive in the new Nissan Z. We started at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on an shortened dragstrip to safely evaluate its acceleration. It feels strong and pulls hard in the lower gears. We made a few acceleration runs in the Performance model with the nine-speed automatic transmission, as well as the base Sport model with a six-speed manual. The Performance model benefits from launch control, which automatically adjusts the car's throttle and traction settings to achieve optimum acceleration for maximum performance. The Sport model with the manual transmission is trickier to get off the line as quickly since it doesn't have launch control or a mechanical limited-slip rear differential, which optimizes traction.

Nissan hadn't released any estimates regarding the Z's acceleration at the time of our review. The Infiniti Red Sports we tested previously managed to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in around 5 seconds flat, and so it stands to reason that the lighter Z will be quicker still. Nissan says a manual-equipped Z weighs in at around 3,500 pounds, which is about 100 pounds more than a six-cylinder-equipped Toyota GR Supra.

Next up was a modified 1.8-mile road course to explore the Z's handling limits. The Performance model with the manual transmission is certainly the choice for drivers seeking maximum engagement. The manual's gear ratios are well spaced to keep the engine speed revved high and the Z itself is well balanced for track driving. Downshifts are helped by automatic rev matching, which "blips" the throttle between gears for the smoothest transition. More traditional drivers prefer to blip the throttle themselves, and we're pleased to report that with automatic rev matching disabled, the new Z allows you to execute a classic heel-toe downshift as well as any other stick-shift car. This was something that was difficult with the older 370Z.

At racetrack speeds, the Z instills confidence and allows the driver to gradually increase aggression. It's easy to induce some rear wheelspin with a little provocation of the throttle, and when those tires release their grip and the rear end begins to drift, it's progressive, gentle and easy to control. The upgraded Performance trim brakes exhibit no loss of performance over several laps and are similarly easy to control.

Overall, the new Z is a fun, balanced and approachable car to drive to its handling limit. It's easier to find and live on that limit with the Z than a V8-powered Ford Mustang or Chevrolet Camaro. Those cars might be capable of quicker lap times around a track, but if you're looking for all-around driving satisfaction, this is a worthy track car.